Jake Paul partners with USA Olympic boxing team to promote boxing at 2024 Olympics

YouTube star Jake Paul has teamed up with the USA’s Olympic boxing team in a “first of its kind” partnership to shine a light on the country’s amateur boxers.

Jake Paul is one of the world’s most prolific influencer-boxers, boasting an 8-1 professional record after getting his start back in 2018.

Since then, he’s faced off against a slew of former pro athletes, fellow influencers, and even other professional boxers, taking the victory over 10-1 pro Andre August with a first round knockout on December 15.

Thanks to Jake’s efforts, and the hard work of other creators like KSI & Logan Paul, influencer boxing has become a massive trend both online and offline… and now, Jake is taking things to the next level.

Instagram/jakepaul

On December 18, Paul announced that he is partnering with the USA’s Olympic boxing team to promote the ‘Sweet Science’ ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“My commitment to boxing is much more than my in-ring accomplishments,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it. I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test.”

A statement from Paul’s boxing promotion, MVP, says this partnership aims to “further amplify amateur boxing and its future champions” and “create a wave of excitement for boxing at this year’s Olympics, while educating USA’s best amateur boxing talent on the importance of building your skills inside and outside the ring.”

Paul will be joining Team USA for their Olympic training in Colorado Springs, Colorado, working “side-by-side” with the boxers as they gear up to put their talents to the test.

‘The Problem Child’ will also attend the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside Team USA, all while giving fans a “rare inside look” into the grueling training the boxers go through to prepare for the event.

This is just the latest major step in Paul’s career as he aims to win a boxing world title.