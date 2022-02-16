Austin McBroom finally resolves Social Gloves lawsuit with $3 million settlement

YouTuber Austin McBroom has reportedly settled two lawsuits resulting from the drama of last year’s Social Gloves ‘YouTubers vs TikTokers’ boxing event.

On June 12, 2021, fourteen of YouTube and TikTok’s prime influencers faced off in the boxing ring to see which platform would come out on top.

Team YouTube swept the competition, with the ACE Family’s Austin McBroom notably winning his grudge match against TikTok’s Bryce Hall — but the aftermath of the event saw him lose out in a big way.

Weeks after the event took place, talent conscripted for the showdown began speaking out on social media, claiming that they hadn’t been compensated for their time in the ring.

This resulted in a slew of backlash against McBroom, as well as several lawsuits — two of which have finally been settled, nearly half a year after the fact.

According to reports from Billboard, LiveOne (formerly LivexLive) agreed to pay out $3 million to “applicable payees” from the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event last year.

This both marks the end of McBroom’s reported “breach of contract” against LiveOne and LiveOne’s $100 million defamation suit against the ACE Family YouTuber.

As evidenced by SEC filings posted on Valentine’s Day, the lawsuits were actually settled in December 2021.

This isn’t the only suit that McBroom has laid to rest; representatives from TikToker Tayler Holder also stated that Holder had settled his $2 million suit against McBroom around the same time.

The YouTubers vs TikTokers event saw a mountain of outrage against McBroom, even earning some flak from major celebrity investors like James Harden, who reportedly sought $2 million in damages from the YouTuber (although wife Catherine McBroom claimed these reports to be false).

For now, it looks like McBroom is finally out from under the swath of drama that occurred from one of the most-hyped influencer boxing events thus far… although YouTuber Logan Paul is similarly claiming he hasn’t been paid for his bout against Floyd Mayweather, either.