New DOOM mod lets you screenshot NFTs instead of fighting demons

A new DOOM mod is getting a lot of attention, as someone decided to take a jab at NFTs – replacing the game’s demons with NFTs and the user’s gun with a camera, so that you can screenshot them.

Doom II: Hell on Earth was released in 1994, decades before the advent of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). But the game’s recipe of eviscerating hellspawn with big guns has lived on.

Now, a modder by the name of Ultraboi is bringing Doom II all the way up to speed in 2021. It’s the same old graphics, same old gameplay, but with a very topical twist.

In this new, digital world, Ultraboi isn’t worried about killing demons. Instead, the threatening monsters are NFTs and to defeat them you must simply take their picture (without asking). It’s a bold, divisive concept and people are boldly divided.

NFT Doom: A new mod for a new trend

Modder Ultra Boi replaced Blasting Demons in DOOM with screenshots of NFTs pic.twitter.com/8G0xDclokY — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 29, 2021

Practically since the dawn of NFTs, people have angered their owners by screenshotting them. While some hope to make money off of the blockchain-linked digital art, others simply want to steal the “.jpegs” for themselves.

But, if replying to someone’s tweet saying that you screenshot their NFT wasn’t enough – how about killing them in a virtual world? As you can see in the video of Ultraboi’s NFT Doom, that dream (or, maybe more appropriately, nightmare) is now a reality.

Shoutout to @Ultraboi14 again for NFT Doom. Check it out in the link below but be mindful that there's a lot of flashing lights. Also this is a satire mod that's making fun of NFTs not a a real NFT mod. NFTs are a scamhttps://t.co/lHmCtQvkMp pic.twitter.com/RwadKfAD7Y — Powered by id Tech (@idTechpics) December 20, 2021

Sharing and discussing the game, people have clarified that it is “not a real NFT.” Instead, ‘idTechpics’ explained that “this is a satire mod that’s making fun of NFTs” and that “NFTs are a scam.”

As an unbiased news source, we have no horse in the race between NFT owners and screenshotters. But, in the replies to a tweet about the new game, that race has gotten fairly combative.

Fortunately, some users are more interested in gameplay integrity. As one user explained, there is a keybind setting you can use to make the experience feel more realistic: “Changed my fire button to right click for this mod.”