Twitch reveals three new global emotes to replace BibleThump but nobody wants them

Twitch is preparing to say goodbye to its BibleThump emote on September 30 when the rights to The Binding of Isaac emoji end, but announced three new emotes in its place. Unfortunately, fans aren’t impressed.

Twitch is home to many iconic emotes and it’s not very common to see the Amazon-owned website get rid of any of them.

Although Twitch removed Gootecks’s ‘PogChamp’ emote for allegedly “encouraging violence,” the era of BibleThump is coming to an end because its rights are expiring.

“On 9/30, the rights to our beloved emote expire. While this is sad news, we know that all emotes go to heaven,” Twitch said on September 25.

In place of BibleThump, the streaming platform unveiled three alternatives in the form of BigSad, UnBearable, and LayersOfSad – all of which feature crying characters.

“BibleThump has carried us through so much. To celebrate its legacy, Symon Redd

drew up some new faces, reincarnations if you will, of emotional support. Which face should we welcome?”

The platform went on to put together a makeshift X poll to determine which of the three new emotes will be BibleThump’s reincarnation, but users are all saying the same thing: they want BibleThump to stay.

“Nawwwwww,” IRL streamer JakeNBake dismissed the poll.

“Just renew the rights,” one fan said.

“How about you just renew BibleThump you cheap f**ks,” blasted another.

“None. The creator of Finding Isaac said he is open to extending BibleThump and you guys need to merely reach out,” remarked another streamer before adding, “These suck.”

Article continues after ad

Edmund McMillen has expressed a desire to reach an agreement with Twitch to either keep or modify the emote, but it doesn’t seem like the Amazon-owned platform is interested in entertaining the idea.

Although Twitch may not be down, rival streaming site Kick has suggested they’re open to acquiring the rights, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. In any case, fans are not happy about the situation.