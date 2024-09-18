Fortnite’s Victory Von Doom emote finally works with new Doom skin, but there’s a catch

One of the most iconic Doctor Doom emotes was finally allowed to work with the latest Doom skin in Fortnite, but it’s not as simple as you’d think.

Fortnite’s Absolute Doom event introduced objectives for players to complete to earn a new Doctor Doom skin, but unfortunately, fans were unable to use the Victory Von Doom emote with it, which was introduced back in Chapter 2 Season 4’s Battle Pass.

Some emotes are tied to specific skins, but since this was also a Doom skin, players wanted to use the emote with it. Now with update 31.20, players can finally use this emote where Doom sits menacingly on his throne with Chapter 5 Season 4’s Doom skin.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch. Some fans realized that the only way for this to work was if you had originally unlocked the first Doom skin back in Chapter 2 Season 4.

This Reddit user posted a screenshot where they had the Victory Von Doom emote and the new Doctor Doom skin, but they were blasted with the message “Reach Level 76 and complete Doctor Doom Awakening Challenges to unlock.”

So even if players have this emote, if they didn’t unlock the Doom skin four years ago, they still won’t be able to use it.

The replies to this post were just as upset as the original poster about this strange caveat. “So i’m going to have to stare at this emote even tho i’m not able to use it,” one response asked in confusion.

“honestly i understand why they wouldn’t give it to players who didn’t own it before,” another comment explained, “but showing it still but being unable to use it is sorta absurd.”

Other fans sarcastically said how nice it was to have a permanently locked cosmetic. While some explained how it was their first, one player noted that this was their third or fourth, so this wasn’t the first time this had happened.

In other news, the Day of Doom LTM is available for players to enjoy, while a Fortnite developer explained the reasoning behind the latest aim assist changes.