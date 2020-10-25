 Nessa Barrett hits back at claims she was shading Mads Lewis - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Nessa Barrett hits back at claims she was shading Mads Lewis

Published: 25/Oct/2020 2:17 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 2:55

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nessa Barrett Mads Lewis
Casius Dean Photoshoot

Share

Mads Lewis Nessa Barrett

Nessa Barrett has been accused of throwing Mads Lewis some shade after hiding comments from fans on Twitter suggesting the two collaborate, but the TikTok star has hit back and claimed nothing was shady about it at all.

Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis were inseparable once upon a time. The two of them were an unstoppable force, with millions of fans between them across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Unfortunately, it seems like their friendship came to a bitter end after Nessa Barrett stopped following Mads Lewis on social media and deleted the many pictures she had of them posing together.

However, Mads is still following Nessa on Instagram and hasn’t taken down their pictures together, which had led to their fans and followers believing the bitterness is one-sided. Some have even speculated that their falling out might tie into the drama between Nessa and Chase Hudson.

Either way, it seems like something happened between them. Now, Nessa Barrett has been accused of adding more fuel to the fire after many claimed she shaded her ex-best friend once again.

Nessa Barrett Mads Lewis
Casius Dean Photoshoot
Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis were the best of friends.

Did Nessa Barrett shade Mads Lewis on Twitter?

Nessa Barrett posted a harmless Tweet stating, “Feature ideas for a song or just curious.” However, many of her followers weren’t sure what she meant and chimed in with countless collaboration suggestions.

A portion of them rummaged through a list of replies she had hidden and discovered Mads Lewis was a common denominator. “Pleasure feature Avani or Mads or Josh,” wrote one fan. “MADS,” and “Madison Lewis,” wrote two others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

people peeped that #nessabarrett hid these replies on her tweet

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

Some of them found it a little odd and claimed it was another example of her throwing Mads Lewis some shade.

This prompted Nessa Barrett to respond, saying, “A lot of [people] didn’t know what I meant and were commenting song ideas to my tweet so I liked the first one that I saw was actually giving me feature ideas,” she said.

 “Nothing [about] this was supposed to be shady,” she added. “I just liked the first one that I saw.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

[CHECK RECENT] #nessabarrett clears things up

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

Needless to say, the situation and her response sparked a bit of division on social media.

Some believe there is unquestionable truth in her words, and the whole situation has been blown way out of proportion.

Others claim it’s pretty clear Nessa Barrett wasn’t keen on seeing Mads Lewis name in the suggestions, so she filtered them out.

Either way, it seems like the falling out is still fresh, and they won’t be mending their friendship anytime soon. However, time heals all wounds, and many mutual fans would love to see them reunited once again down the track.

Cars

Russian Instagram influencer torches his $150,000 Mercedes on purpose

Published: 25/Oct/2020 0:46

by Bill Cooney
Russian influencer torches Mercedes
Mikhail Litvin/YouTube

Share

An Instagram influencer literally set his own $150,000 Mercedes Benz on fire after he got fed up with how his local dealership was repairing it.

Several videos of Russian Instagram and YouTube star Mikhail Litvin torching the black GT 63 S went viral over the weekend, with people around the internet both amazed and horrified that someone has enough extra cash rolling around they can just send a luxury car up in flames.

But, Litvin’s display surprisingly wasn’t just a random instance of pure, nihilistic capitalism captured on film, as he claims he was sending a message to his local Mercedes dealership and the company as a whole.

The saga begins like this: Mikhail bought a brand new GT 63 S (running around $140,000 to $160,000) and somehow, broke the engine five times in a row through various automotive shenanigans.

Eventually, he became fed up with how his local Mercedes Benz dealership was repairing the vehicle each time he brought it in, even replacing the turbo kit with one purchased off of eBay at one point.

Paying to have sub-par parts installed in his car seems to have been the final straw for the Russian, who filled his trunk up with gasoline and brought plenty of cameras to a deserted field to send his vehicle off with a Viking funeral.

After bathing the car in fuel, Litvin lights a Looney Tunes-style trail from offscreen and the poor four-door goes up in a massive fireball.

Pouring gasoline on a mercedes
Mikhail Litvin/YouTube
Litvin made sure not to miss a spot.

After contemplating all the memories he had in the Mercedes while the inferno raged behind him, the YouTuber drove into the sunset with his new whip, a classic teal Lada that only needed a little bit of a running start to get going.

With over 11 million followers on Instagram and 4 million subscribers on YouTube, chances are good that Litvin will be picking up a fly new car sometime soon to replace the smoking heap that was his GT 63 S.

Exactly what he’ll replace it with remains to be seen, but we’d bet he’ll have a video out about it when he does.