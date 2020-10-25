Nessa Barrett hits back at claims she was shading Mads Lewis - Dexerto

Nessa Barrett has been accused of throwing Mads Lewis some shade after hiding comments from fans on Twitter suggesting the two collaborate, but the TikTok star has hit back and claimed nothing was shady about it at all.

Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis were inseparable once upon a time. The two of them were an unstoppable force, with millions of fans between them across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Unfortunately, it seems like their friendship came to a bitter end after Nessa Barrett stopped following Mads Lewis on social media and deleted the many pictures she had of them posing together.

However, Mads is still following Nessa on Instagram and hasn’t taken down their pictures together, which had led to their fans and followers believing the bitterness is one-sided. Some have even speculated that their falling out might tie into the drama between Nessa and Chase Hudson.

Either way, it seems like something happened between them. Now, Nessa Barrett has been accused of adding more fuel to the fire after many claimed she shaded her ex-best friend once again.

Did Nessa Barrett shade Mads Lewis on Twitter?

Nessa Barrett posted a harmless Tweet stating, “Feature ideas for a song or just curious.” However, many of her followers weren’t sure what she meant and chimed in with countless collaboration suggestions.

A portion of them rummaged through a list of replies she had hidden and discovered Mads Lewis was a common denominator. “Pleasure feature Avani or Mads or Josh,” wrote one fan. “MADS,” and “Madison Lewis,” wrote two others.

people peeped that #nessabarrett hid these replies on her tweet

Some of them found it a little odd and claimed it was another example of her throwing Mads Lewis some shade.

This prompted Nessa Barrett to respond, saying, “A lot of [people] didn’t know what I meant and were commenting song ideas to my tweet so I liked the first one that I saw was actually giving me feature ideas,” she said.

“Nothing [about] this was supposed to be shady,” she added. “I just liked the first one that I saw.”

#nessabarrett clears things up

Needless to say, the situation and her response sparked a bit of division on social media.

Some believe there is unquestionable truth in her words, and the whole situation has been blown way out of proportion.

Others claim it’s pretty clear Nessa Barrett wasn’t keen on seeing Mads Lewis name in the suggestions, so she filtered them out.

Either way, it seems like the falling out is still fresh, and they won’t be mending their friendship anytime soon. However, time heals all wounds, and many mutual fans would love to see them reunited once again down the track.