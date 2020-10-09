 Nessa Barrett calls kiss with Chase Hudson a "terrible mistake" - Dexerto
Nessa Barrett calls kiss with Chase Hudson a “terrible mistake”

Published: 9/Oct/2020 22:09

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Nessa Barrett, Chase Hudson

Charli D'Amelio Chase Hudson Nessa Barrett

In early July, the TikTok fan base exploded with drama after Charli D’Amelio seemed to accused ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson of cheating on her with fellow influencer Nessa Barrett — an incident that Barrett claims was a huge regret for her.

For those not in the loop, TikTok went through “dramageddon” this summer, which kicked off thanks to some seriously shady tweets from social media star Charli D’Amelio toward the Sway House’s very own Chase Hudson.

Claiming that Chase had swapped spit with Nessa Barrett during an off-point in their relationship (although they still seemed to be sweet on each other), the internet was quick to turn on the internet’s favorite e-boy with harsh judgement — as well as Nessa Barrett, the then-recent ex-girlfriend of TikToker Josh Richards.

However, Chase claimed that both he and Nessa had been single at the time, prompting even more outrage around the situation, which later prompted Chase to air out allegations of infidelity among some of TikTok’s elite male creators.

Charli D'Amelio calls out Chase Hudson on Twitter.
Twitter: Charli D'Amelio
Charli D’Amelio called out Chase Hudson for apparently kissing Nessa Barrett while still being emotionally involved with her.

While Chase and Charli quickly made amends (and even seem to be on good terms now), Barrett still regrets ever having kissed Chase amid the confusion of his relationship with the youngest D’Amelio sister, as told during an Instagram Live interview with the Zach Sang Show on October 9.

“Yeah, that was a terrible mistake that I made,” she said of the incident. “But I don’t think that we should have gotten hate for it online. But I do regret that, a lot.”

“I don’t know — I was still in love with Josh,” she continued. “I don’t know why, a lot of people are trying to make it seem like a cheating scandal thing. …I didn’t intend for any of that to happen. Sometimes, things just happen. I’m 18, you know? It was obviously the wrong person, and… I don’t know.”

Jokingly comparing their smooch to a “test drive,” it seems that her kiss with Chase wasn’t really much of “fling,” after all — and while she was adamant that they had both been single at the time, the drama from the fallout of their kiss seems to have put a dark stain on that particular moment for the TikToker.

