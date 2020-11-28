Nessa Barrett and Talent X's Michael Gruen bury the hatchet after feud - Dexerto

After a public feud last month, TikTok’s Nessa Barrett and Talent X’s manager Michael Gruen appear to have squashed their long-running beef.

Barrett and Gruen butted heads last month after the latter weighed in on Barrett’s new-found fame, which led to her making some explosive allegations against him in a podcast with her on-off boyfriend Josh Richards.

However, Gruen confirmed in an Instagram post that the two were back on good terms, posting a group photo with Barrett and saying that he was “so thankful” for her.

While Barrett seemed to return Gruen’s statements, saying that she was “so thankful” for him too, she couldn’t resist making light of their previous feud, saying in reference to his previous comments: “Thanks so much for paying for that one way trip to Mexico.”

What happened between Nessa Barrett and Michael Gruen?

It all started when on-off boyfriend Josh Richards began a podcast with friend and Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy titled BFFs. In the podcast’s inaugural episode, Portnoy implied that the only reason Barrett was famous was because she dated Richards.

Unsurprisingly, Barrett’s fans didn’t take to this well, with several of her fan pages rushing to her defense.

What these fan pages didn’t expect was the appearance of her manager, Talent X’s Michael Gruen in their comment section, wherein he said: “I must’ve missed the memo that Nessa – or anyone for that matter – deserves ‘the world.’ The earth is inhabited by ~7B people…last I checked Nessa is just one of them (along with myself and everyone else).”

This led to Barrett unfollowing Gruen on Instagram, before later making her feelings known after appearing in the third episode of podcast BFFs.

Calling him a “certified a**hole,” Barrett said: “I do not like him. He’s rude. He hates me. He has it out for me. I think he’s jealous because he’s secretly in love with Josh which is no problem, but yeah he has called me ugly to my face and in front of people.”

She also claimed that he said he wanted to get her a one-way ticket to Mexico. “I’ve been sat there alone and I was 17, like he is just rude,” Barrett continued. “I just don’t waste my energy on him. I just don’t like him, he’s a terrible person.”

Given how fractured the two’s relationship was in October, it is great that they have since let bygones be bygones!