 Nessa Barrett and Talent X's Michael Gruen bury the hatchet after feud - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Nessa Barrett and Talent X’s Michael Gruen bury the hatchet after feud

Published: 28/Nov/2020 22:40

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Nessa Barrett/Michael Gruen

Share

Nessa Barrett TikTok

After a public feud last month, TikTok’s Nessa Barrett and Talent X’s manager Michael Gruen appear to have squashed their long-running beef.

Barrett and Gruen butted heads last month after the latter weighed in on Barrett’s new-found fame, which led to her making some explosive allegations against him in a podcast with her on-off boyfriend Josh Richards.

However, Gruen confirmed in an Instagram post that the two were back on good terms, posting a group photo with Barrett and saying that he was “so thankful” for her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Gruen (@michaelgruen)


While Barrett seemed to return Gruen’s statements, saying that she was “so thankful” for him too, she couldn’t resist making light of their previous feud, saying in reference to his previous comments: “Thanks so much for paying for that one way trip to Mexico.”

What happened between Nessa Barrett and Michael Gruen?

It all started when on-off boyfriend Josh Richards began a podcast with friend and Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy titled BFFs. In the podcast’s inaugural episode, Portnoy implied that the only reason Barrett was famous was because she dated Richards.

Unsurprisingly, Barrett’s fans didn’t take to this well, with several of her fan pages rushing to her defense.

What these fan pages didn’t expect was the appearance of her manager, Talent X’s Michael Gruen in their comment section, wherein he said:  “I must’ve missed the memo that Nessa – or anyone for that matter – deserves ‘the world.’ The earth is inhabited by ~7B people…last I checked Nessa is just one of them (along with myself and everyone else).”

YouTube: Seventeen
Barrett had previously called out Gruen in October, claiming that he called her “ugly.”

This led to Barrett unfollowing Gruen on Instagram, before later making her feelings known after appearing in the third episode of podcast BFFs.

Calling him a “certified a**hole,” Barrett said: “I do not like him. He’s rude. He hates me. He has it out for me. I think he’s jealous because he’s secretly in love with Josh which is no problem, but yeah he has called me ugly to my face and in front of people.”

She also claimed that he said he wanted to get her a one-way ticket to Mexico. “I’ve been sat there alone and I was 17, like he is just rude,” Barrett continued. “I just don’t waste my energy on him. I just don’t like him, he’s a terrible person.”

Given how fractured the two’s relationship was in October, it is great that they have since let bygones be bygones!

Entertainment

BTS crushes 28-year-old record for most music show awards in a year

Published: 28/Nov/2020 21:34

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: BTS

Share

BTS

K-Pop group BTS have once again broken a record after scoring a win at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards (AAA).

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, consists of seven members: V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga. The group debuted in 2013 before soaring to international popularity in 2018 after releasing the YouTube Premium documentary Burn the Stage.

Most recently, BTS released their fifth studio album ‘Be’ on November 20, which includes Dynamite – the first of their songs to be recorded fully in English.

Dynamite helped BTS break their latest record after the song won the Daesung for ‘Best Song of the Year’ at the AAAs.

In the K-Pop world, a Daesung is one of the most prestigious accolades an artist can receive. When winning a Daesung, the focus is on the records the artist released that year, and takes into account how many copies – both digital and physical – were sold.

By winning this latest Daesung, BTS broke a record that has previously been held since 1992 by K-pop trio Seo Taiji and the Boys. The band had previously collaborated with BTS in 2017 in a 25th anniversary concert, wherein Taiji announced that he was passing the torch onto BTS to continue K-Pop’s legacy.

“This is your generation now,” Taiji said at the time.

BTS’ Daesung for Dynamite also extends their record for the most Daesungs in history to 43 – a record they previously broke in 2019 after they won a total of 37.

This isn’t the first time the group’s hit song Dynamite has broken records. Back in August, they broke several milestones on YouTube after fans eagerly watched the premiere of the song’s music video.

One record they broke was for most views within 10 minutes of uploading a YouTube video, as over 20 million viewers tuned in to watch Dynamite during that timeframe.

The live premiere of the video also broke the YouTube record for most concurrent viewers.  One live count recorded that between 3 to 4 million people were watching the video at once.