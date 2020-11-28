 Mr Beast gives away $10k in most ridiculous Minecraft challenge yet - Dexerto
Mr Beast gives away $10k in most ridiculous Minecraft challenge yet

Published: 28/Nov/2020 13:12

by Daniel Cleary
Mr beast with minecraft logo and background
Mr Beast, YouTube / Mojang

YouTube star Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has given away another massive prize worth $10,000 to one random player in his latest Minecraft survival challenge.

Mr Beast is one of the biggest content creators on YouTube and is well known for his generosity, giving hundreds of thousands of dollars away to strangers in some of his past uploads.

During his latest video on his gaming channel, Mr Beast Gaming, the YouTuber revealed that he would be hosting a bizarre Minecraft challenge with a whopping $10,000 Subway gift card up for grabs.

Mr beast hosting a challenge video
Mr Beast, YouTube
Mr Beast has hosted plenty of unique challenge videos on his YouTube channel.

In one of his most ridiculous challenges yet, Mr Beast explained that this survival challenge would have plenty of interesting twists and turns before the winner was decided.

While it appeared to start off as a regular Minecraft ‘Hunger Games’ match, Mr Beast did not tell those participating that, instead of the border closing in on them from all sides, lava would begin to fill the map from down below.

This secret change seemed to catch plenty of players off-guard, after many of them immediately trekked down to the mines, in an attempt to gear up with diamond armor and equipment.

Mr Beast, who was spectating all of the action from above, would also spice things up by dropping rare pieces of equipment in front of a group to incentivize more fights.

In another twist, the YouTuber shared that the final player standing would not win anything, and that the full $10,000 Subway gift card would go to the person in 2nd place instead.

The final stage of the challenge was extremely close, with the last few players all falling into the lava at the exact same time. It was AltirixGaming though, the one who managed to claim the $10,000 prize.

Mr Beast has hosted other unique challenges on the sandbox title, such as his recent video where he gathered more players for an epic $50,000 Minecraft building competition.

Cyberpunk 2077

Shroud reveals main reason why he’s excited for Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 28/Nov/2020 12:53

by Joe Craven
Shroud next to Cyberpunk 2077
Twitch: shroud/CD Projekt

Twitch veteran and ex-CS:GO pro Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has been discussing Cyberpunk 2077, explaining what he’s most looking forward to about CD Projekt Red’s upcoming title. 

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time. From the studio that brought us the acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there is no reason to suggest that it won’t be one of the best games of the year.

However, despite the anticipation and development team behind it, the game has been delayed multiple times, now set for a December 10 release.

Barring any further delays, fans will be able to jump into Night City just before Christmas. CD Projekt have been keen to emphasize there will be no further delays, but with the ongoing global health crisis we wouldn’t rule anything out just yet.

A xenomorph, doomguy, and v from cyberpunk 2077
Gearbox Software, CD Projekt Red, Bethesda Softworks
Cyberpunk 2077 is set for a December 2020 release, unless CD Projekt feel the need to push it back further.

During a November 27 live stream, the ex-Cloud9 CS:GO pro turned his thoughts to Cyberpunk 2077, revealing what he is most excited for regarding the upcoming futuristic RPG.

“One to ten, how excited are you for Cyberpunk?” shroud said, as fans questioned the streamer for his thoughts on the upcoming title. “I’m not like ten out of ten excitement but I’m definitely excited, you know. I am excited to see what their definition of next-gen is, that’s what I’m excited for.”

With the Xbox Series X and PS5 now live across the world, many fans are excited to get their hands on next-gen games from world-leading developers, to match their industry-leading consoles.

Shroud finished: “Like yeah the game’s gonna be great – cool. But I really wanna know are they [CD Projekt] actually gonna revolutionize and truly next-gen. We’ll see – that’s what I wanna know.”

It seems that shroud, like many of us, is simply excited to see how far world-leading dev teams can take gaming on a whole new level of console. From December 10 onwards, we should find out.