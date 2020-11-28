Mr Beast gives away $10k in most ridiculous Minecraft challenge yet - Dexerto

YouTube star Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has given away another massive prize worth $10,000 to one random player in his latest Minecraft survival challenge.

Mr Beast is one of the biggest content creators on YouTube and is well known for his generosity, giving hundreds of thousands of dollars away to strangers in some of his past uploads.

During his latest video on his gaming channel, Mr Beast Gaming, the YouTuber revealed that he would be hosting a bizarre Minecraft challenge with a whopping $10,000 Subway gift card up for grabs.

In one of his most ridiculous challenges yet, Mr Beast explained that this survival challenge would have plenty of interesting twists and turns before the winner was decided.

Read More: Mr Beast asks YouTubers to help make his own YouTube Rewind 2020

While it appeared to start off as a regular Minecraft ‘Hunger Games’ match, Mr Beast did not tell those participating that, instead of the border closing in on them from all sides, lava would begin to fill the map from down below.

This secret change seemed to catch plenty of players off-guard, after many of them immediately trekked down to the mines, in an attempt to gear up with diamond armor and equipment.

Mr Beast, who was spectating all of the action from above, would also spice things up by dropping rare pieces of equipment in front of a group to incentivize more fights.

In another twist, the YouTuber shared that the final player standing would not win anything, and that the full $10,000 Subway gift card would go to the person in 2nd place instead.

Read More: Epic Minecraft Cyberpunk build has players begging for map downloads

The final stage of the challenge was extremely close, with the last few players all falling into the lava at the exact same time. It was AltirixGaming though, the one who managed to claim the $10,000 prize.

Mr Beast has hosted other unique challenges on the sandbox title, such as his recent video where he gathered more players for an epic $50,000 Minecraft building competition.