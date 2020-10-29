 TikToker Nessa Barrett slams TalentX's Michael Gruen: "He hates me" - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

TikToker Nessa Barrett slams TalentX’s Michael Gruen: “He hates me”

Published: 29/Oct/2020 16:57

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Michael Gruen/ Instagram: Nessa Barrett

Share

Josh Richards Nessa Barrett TikTok

Nessa Barrett has slammed TalentX manager Micheal Gruen in the third installment of Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy’s new podcast BFFs in which they talk about all things TikTok drama.

The first episode of the podcast sent fans into a frenzy after the Barstool Sports’ president claimed that Nessa Barrett had found her fame through dating Josh Richards. The host claimed he was “in the middle of a TikTok war” and fuelled drama by tweeting memes and jokes about the situation.

But for their third episode, they actually invited Nessa herself onto the show, and while there appeared to be no beef between Dave and the popular TikToker, it was revealed that the manager of TalentX Michael Gruen and Nessa are feuding.

Fans of Nessa will know that the pair don’t necessarily like each other. After the drama surrounding the first episode, Michael weighed in with his own opinion on an Instagram fan page for the star.

Nessa Barrett Instagram
Instagram: Nessa Barrett
Nessa Barrett has more than 11 million followers on TikTok

He wrote, “I must’ve missed the memo that Nessa – or anyone for that matter – deserves ‘the world’. The earth is inhabited by ~7B people…last I checked Nessa is just one of them (along with myself and everyone else).” Nessa did not publicly reply but she did unfollow him on Instagram.

It turns out that their beef runs a little deeper. After remaining quite held back with her answers for the first half of the podcast, Nessa suddenly had words to say once Micheal was mentioned by Dave.

(Topic starts at 27:00)

She said, “I do not like him. He’s rude. He hates me. He has it out for me. I think he’s jealous because he’s secretly in love with Josh which is no problem but yeah he has called me ugly to my face and in front of people”

Josh attempted to defend Michael, and said that the word “Ugly” wasn’t used, but instead that “he said my taste in women was not good.”

Nessa continued, “He has said like the beginning of quarantine that he wants to send me on a one-way ticket to Mexico and I’ve been sat there alone and I was 17 like he is just rude…I just don’t waste my energy on him I just don’t like him he’s a terrible person” She also added and emphasized that “he is a certified a**hole.”

Michael is yet to react to Nessa’s brutal takedown, but given his reputation, he is likely to respond very soon.

Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio tears up over painful nose surgery aftermath in BTS vlog

Published: 29/Oct/2020 15:15

by Georgina Smith
images of Dixie D'Amelio for the purpose of her nose surgery
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio has finally released the behind the scenes vlog of her nose surgery from back in September, with the uncomfortable after-effects leaving the much loved TikTok star emotional.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have taken the TikTok world by storm, very much as a family unit. The sisters, along with their parents, have spread their content wings past TikTok, and into YouTube, the podcast world, and have even dabbled in beauty.

The youngest sister Charli grossed fans out in August when she released a rather gruesome video of her own nose surgery to help fix her breathing, showing a very detailed look of the doctor scraping out pieces of cartilage and septum.

About a month following Dixie received the same procedure in order to fix breathing problems that had accumulated thanks to similar injuries that Charli received. Dixie even had to call out fans who claimed she was ‘copying’ Charli for getting surgery, despite the fact that the procedure was not cosmetic.

Dixie D'Amelio gets nose surgery
Twitter: Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie postponed her nose surgery because she wanted to continue playing sports.

After waiting for over a month, Dixie has now finally unveiled the behind the scenes vlog of the lead up to her surgery on her YouTube channel, and it’s safe to say it wasn’t a particularly fun experience.

She included videos of the consultations between her and her surgeon, with him demonstrating that that main point of the surgery was to correct a twist in the septum that was caused by sporting incidents that led to a whopping 14 concussions.

Dixie D’Amelio shares negative side effects of surgery

The immediate after-effects were clearly uncomfortable, Dixie saying “I cried right after surgery because I wanted to go home so bad. And I just wanna snort, I wanna breathe in so deep but there’s cotton on my nose. And my forehead’s itchy but it’s also numb.”

In a slightly delirious video taken in the mirror, Dixie said “I keep crying and I don’t know why,” but even after an uncomfortable looking cough, continues to sing “keep your head up, it’s bedtime.”

While the star seemed in relatively light spirits initially, all things considered, things quickly took a turn for the worst the next day, when she said that “I had such a rough night trying to sleep.”

“My nose doesn’t hurt at all, but I have an awful migraine, and I get really bad migraines, so that’s just where all my pain is right now.” The TikTok star also admitted that she “couldn’t stop crying last night over my thoughts.”

However, now that time has passed since the surgery, Dixie looks to be in better spirits than ever, much to her fans’ relief. In the description of her vlog, she also thanked her surgeon Dr. Raj Kanodia for “doing such an amazing job and making me feel so comfortable from beginning to end!”

Dixie D’Amelio is a TikTok influencer with over 42 million followers on the app. She and her younger sister Charli D’Amelio have garnered a combined follower count of a whopping 137 million followers.