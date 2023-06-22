NIJISANJI EN reveals new Heroes VTubers in first debut in six months

NIJISANJI EN is debuting yet another generation of VTubers, with three new stars joining their roster. Vezalius Bandage, Vantacrow Bringer, and Yu Q. Wilson are the trio making up Heroes EN, the branch’s first direct tie-in with a Japanese reveal, and will debut on June 24.

NIJISANJI EN is expanding yet again. It was only a matter of time until the eighth English-speaking wave of the popular VTuber agency came around again, even if fans had to wait a bit longer this time.

Vezalius Bandage, Vantacrow Bringer, and Yu Q. Wilson are joining the agency’s ranks as part of Heroes EN on June 24, 2023. It’s the first all-male-presenting debut from NIJISANJI EN since Noctyx’s release in February 2022.

Heroes EN is NIJISANJI’s first ever attempt at tying together generations across both their main branch and their English-speaking side.

The company previously debuted the Japanese-speaking Oriens and Dytica groups in April 2023, representing Heroes of the East and Heroes of the West, respectively. The latest addition now makes the 11 VTubers combined the ‘Heroes of the World.’

NIJISANJI NIJISANJI’s Heroes are the first cross-branch generation in the agency’s history.

All three have combat-themed outfits: Vezalius Bandage as the medic, Vantacrow Bringer as an ace assassin, and the bubbly Yu Q. Wilson who can seemingly do it all.

The three Heroes EN debuts ends the longest gap between NIJISANJI EN debuts since the branch’s formation in mid 2021 of just over six months.

In that time, NIJISANJI EN has experienced two departures: First, the graduation of Yugo Asuma in December, and then the termination of Zaion LanZa in March.

The trio will be debuting on June 24, 2023, starting at 7:10PM PT / 10:10PM ET. The official debut program will be hosted by Mysta Rias and Rosemi Lovelock, with Vezalius Bandage kicking off the relay on YouTube, followed by Vantacrow Bringer and Yu Q. Wilson.