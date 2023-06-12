MrBeast smashes his own YouTube views record from Squid Game video in only 24 hours

MrBeast has smashed his own record, with his most recent video even outperforming his viral Squid Game recreation in its first 24 hours, becoming the second most viewed video in 24 hours in YouTube history.

From dethroning Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg as the most-subscribed creator on the platform to breaking the record “for most burgers sold in a day by a single restaurant,” MrBeast is no stranger to setting records.

The philanthropist even shattered the record for gaining the most subscribers in a week in 2022, with his channel growing by a whopping 3,188,959 subscribers between December 12-19.

Now, MrBeast has struck gold again, smashing his own record for the most views on a video in its first 24 hours — which has even topped his Squid Game video.

MrBeast breaks Squid Game video view record

On June 10, MrBeast released a new video, showing off a $1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht, featuring special guests Tom Brady and Pete Davidson. A couple of hours after publishing the video, the YouTuber revealed that the new video was even outperforming his viral Squid Game recreation.

“So far the video is outperforming my Squid Game video,” he wrote in a tweet.

After a full day passed since the video was uploaded, Jimmy followed up, revealing that his new video topped the Squid Game recreation by five million views in its first day — marking it the second most viewed video in 24 hours in YouTube history.

Initially, the record was held by MrBeast himself, with the highly-anticipated Squid Game recreation garnering 42.6 million views in a day.

However, the record is now held by The Guardian’s video capturing the moment when Will Smith unexpectedly slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards — which amassed over 48 million views in the first 24 hours.

With MrBeast’s latest video falling just a couple of hundred thousand views behind, there’s no doubt the YouTuber will be back to reclaim the record in the near future.