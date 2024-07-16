YouTube star MrBeast revealed that his TeamSeas initiative has successfully removed over 34 million pounds of trash from the ocean since the campaign was first started in 2021.

In October 2021, MrBeast kicked off the TeamSeas project, an endeavor designed with the goal of raising $30 million to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the world’s oceans.

In January 2022, MrBeast, fellow YouTuber Mark Rober, and the TeamSeas squad revealed that they’d met their donation goal of $30M — and now, over two years later, their dream of cleaning up the sea has become a reality.

Article continues after ad

On July 16, MrBeast announced that TeamSeas has finally completed its long-term goal, successfully removing 34,080,191 pounds of trash from oceans across the globe.

The influencer also stated that this number had been verified by a third party, blowing past their initial number by over four million pounds thanks to their partnered organizations, The Ocean Cleanup and Ocean Conservancy.

Back in 2021, MrBeast kicked off the initiative in a huge way, enlisting a slew of other high-profile creators to make videos advertising for TeamSeas and even getting the help of major figures like EDM artists Tiesto and Zedd and billionaire Austin Russel to shout out the project.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Within months, TeamSeas raised the amount of money necessary to get trash-cleaning robots, volunteer organizations, and more to help clean up human waste from the world’s biggest bodies of water.

This massive victory follows another initiative from MrBeast, TeamTrees, where the YouTuber aimed to plant 20 million trees before 2020 — another goal that he successfully smashed.

Donaldson didn’t do it alone. He had the help of a slew of volunteers and other activists who pitched in alongside his partnered orgs to make the world a cleaner place, one dollar at a time.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast is known for his charitable endeavors, having paid for people’s cataract surgeries, funding their cochlear implants, and even helping build homes for unhoused individuals in Jamaica.

This latest news comes just after Donaldson became the first YouTuber to reach 30 million subscribers and published his biggest video to date. It’s MrBeast’s world, and we’re just living in it… and there’s no telling what he’s got up his sleeve for his next big project.

Article continues after ad