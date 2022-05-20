Logan Paul doubles down on running for US President in 2032 and has plans for Jake

Influencer-turned-boxer Logan Paul is actually running for president once he turns 35 – and recently doubled down on his intention to become leader of the free world.

Logan Paul has become one of the biggest names on the internet, with tens of millions of followers across multiple social media platforms, making his reach to the public immense.

The influencer first announced his attention to run for president back in 2020. where he said on his IMPAULSIVE podcast that before he dies, he would become president of the United States.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Paul doubled down on his intentions, reiterating that he plans to run in two election cycles from now.

Logan Paul wants Jake Paul to be Secretary of Defense

In response to a question about potentially running for president in 2032, The Maverick stared into the camera and made quite the bold statement.

“I, Logan Paul, will be running for president in 2032,” he said with a grin.

Previously, Paul had indicated he might potentially wait until he was a 50-year-old man “with lots of intelligence and wisdom,” before deciding to run right when he becomes eligible at 35.

Furthermore, Logan was asked about a position for his brother Jake Paul in his cabinet, and wasted no time firing back with a response.

“Jake is Secretary of Defense,” he replied, indicating that he has some big plans for his younger brother.

It’s not clear if Logan Paul plans to run as a Democrat, Republican or even an independent, but with 2035 12 years away, there’s no telling what the political landscape will be like or who he ends up running against.