MrBeast’s decade on YouTube: 5 biggest accomplishments of the last 10 years

Few creators have made as big of an impact as Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, and as his wildly popular main channel turns 10 years old, we’ve taken a look back at some of the YouTuber’s biggest achievements from the past decade.

With over 90 million subscribers, MrBeast is one of the most popular creators on YouTube, and his career as a content creator has seen him take on some enormous projects, garnering millions of views for the dedicated efforts of him and his team.

The now-23-year-old created his main channel back when he was just 13, and February 19, 2022 marked an impressive decade of entertaining content and huge efforts in philanthropy.

Advertisement

Today is the 10 year anniversary of the channel, give me likes pic.twitter.com/6kxZDBw8oF — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 19, 2022

Jimmy continues to be a beloved creator to millions of fans across the globe, and as his projects are increasing in scale, that fanbase is only going to get bigger.

With the YouTuber hitting such a huge milestone, here are some of his biggest achievements and milestones from the past 10 years as a content creator.

Team Trees and Team Seas

Back in October 2019, MrBeast revealed that to celebrate hitting 20 million subscribers, he would be launching the #TeamTrees fundraiser, with the aim of raising 20 million dollars for the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 20 million trees.

With the help of fans and fellow creators, by the end of 2020, the project had raised $23,605,170, managing to exceed the ambitious original goal.

Advertisement

Donaldson was widely praised for his charitable efforts for the environment, and he decided to outdo himself in 2021 when he launched #TeamSeas as a follow-up campaign.

The project aimed to raise $30 million to remove 30,000,000 pounds of marine debris from the ocean by the end of 2021. Thousands of creators from across the world made videos about the fundraiser to help launch it, and it has now smashed the ambitious original goal as a result.

MrBeast Burger

Fans have long admired MrBeast’s entrepreneurship, and he launched one of his biggest projects to date in December 2020 in the form of MrBeast Burger.

The delivery-only burger chain originally launched with 300 locations in the United States, but thanks to the insane demand, the company has grown to over 1000 locations across the US and Europe.

Advertisement

The menu features items inspired by friends like Chris, Karl, and Chandler, who have appeared in many of the influencer’s most iconic videos, and he even released several special items inspired by popular creators such as Minecraft YouTuber Dream.

In 2022 he even went on to launch his own chocolate bar, Feastables, and the new business is already proving to be very popular.

Squid Game

Jimmy is no stranger to ambitious video ideas, as that is what he initially became known for. In 10 years on his main channel he has gone viral for projects like, ‘I spent 50 hours in solitary confinement,’ and ‘I spent 50 hours buried alive,’ which each earned him over 150 million views.

Advertisement

But the YouTuber took it to an entirely new level in November 2021, when he decided to make his very own version of the hit Korean show ‘Squid Game’ after it became a huge hit.

Much to the internet’s astonishment, Jimmy and his team managed to recreate the iconic set, and brought 456 participants in to compete for the huge prize of $456,000.

The highly anticipated project smashed YouTube records, and since being posted has garnered an unbelievable 220 million views — a testament to just how dedicated MrBeast is to his video ideas, no matter how unachievable they might seem.

Six popular channels

While his main channel marked the start of a decade of MrBeast content, in the years since he began, Jimmy has also branched out into several other channels which have each been hugely successful in their own right.

Advertisement

His other channels include Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast Shorts, Beast Philanthropy, and MrBeast 2, which have a combined total of over 67 million subscribers.

There, Jimmy posts a range of content that doesn’t belong on his main channel, and he has large active followings across all of them, going to show how far his empire has grown since he launched MrBeast back when he was just 13.

Beast Philanthropy

Jimmy launched his very own charity, Beast Philanthropy, back in 2020 as a way to “leverage the power of social media platforms and raise funds to alleviate hunger, homelessness, and unemployment.”

On the accompanying YouTube channel, MrBeast has shared some of the amazing work he’s done across various different communities, with 100% of the revenue from the channel going to the charity.

Beast Philanthropy has a mobile distribution model which sees them pack multiple trucks full of packaged goods, and take the trucks out to communities that aren’t served by traditional food pantries.

They currently serve six different geographical communities in Eastern North Carolina, with plans to expand throughout the US and into international communities.

In November 2021 they had their biggest food drive yet, with over 300 volunteers, 10,000+ families fed, and around $500,000 worth of food given away, bringing the total number of meals donated to over 1 million.

Although these are some of his biggest accomplishments, it barely scratches the surface of the impressive things Jimmy has done over the years, including giving away a private island for a video, donating over 100 cars, and giving out thousands of gifts and cash prizes to friends, family, and fans.

With a decade of content creation behind him, and no signs of stopping any time soon, there’s no doubt that MrBeast’s fan base will continue to grow, with tens of millions of people ready to support both his entertaining content and charitable efforts.