MrBeast reveals huge YouTube pledge for 2021 to give more money away

Published: 14/Feb/2021 6:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
MrBeast Donate Ten Cents Every Subscriber
YouTube: MrBeast

MrBeast announced he would donate 10 cents to charity and people in need for every new subscriber he gets on his YouTube channel in 2021 and started it off by giving away $300,000 in his latest video.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is all about giving money to people and changing their lives. He’s already done everything from buying out five retail stores and giving all the goods away, to buying a fan a new house.

If you thought he’d be slowing down in 2021, you’d be wrong. MrBeast has announced he would donate ten cents to charity for every new subscriber he gets in 2021 to people who genuinely need it.

mrbeast smile
Instagram: mrbeast
MrBeast is all about changing people’s lives by giving them ridiculous amounts of money and goods.

“For the entire year of 2021, every time someone subscribes to this channel, I’m donating 10 cents to charity.

“Last month, 3 million people subscribed to the channel, which means I’m going to give away this $300,000 mountain of money to people in need.”

For the rest of the video, he donated $30,000 to a struggling small business owner, $300,000 to cover everyone’s rent in two apartment complexes, $10,000 to a teacher in charge of a high-school class, and even provided a PS5 and Macbook to every student in her class.

He also visited a college campus and paid for two students’ $15,000 college debts, tipped a delivery drive $10,000, bought 25 carts worth of products at Dick’s Sporting Goods and donated them to The Salvation Army, and tipped a fast-food worker $10,000.

mrbeast holding pile of games at gamestop
Instagram: mrbeast
MrBeast bought out several entire stores in the past, including a GameStop.

All of this is possible because of his new philanthropic goal in 2021.

“By literally hitting that subscribe button, you are taking 10 cents out of my pocket and giving it to people like we had in the video.”

“If you’re already subscribed, don’t unsubscribe and resubscribe. That will do nothing. It will only work if you’re a new subscriber. I dare you guys to try to bankrupt me by subscribing.”

MrBeast’s philanthropy is already out of this world. However, he keeps finding ways to take it to new levels, and his latest announcement is a testament to that.

So, if you want to help others but don’t have a lot of money to spend, why not subscribe to his channel and let him use his instead? That way, everybody wins.

TikToker Jazlyn apologizes after lip-syncing racial slur

Published: 14/Feb/2021 5:09 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 5:17

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jazlyn TikTok Apologize N-Word
Instagram: @jazlyn_g

TikToker Jazlyn apologized for lip-syncing a racial slur while singing Said Sum Remix by Moneybagg Yo in a video with Danielle Cohn and Angel Rivera.

Jazlyn’s lip-sync videos have helped her become popular on TikTok. Despite the fact she’s only 16 years old, she already has 1.5 million followers and has pulled a whopping 77.5 million likes across all her videos.

However, she slipped up in a recent video, lip-syncing a racial slur while singing Said Sum Remix by Moneybagg Yo with Danielle Cohn and Angel Rivera. Jazlyn was the only one who lip-synced the word, and after being called by fans, she owned up to the mistake and wrote an elaborate apology.

“To all my supporters, I never thought I would be in this position as I do not and have never used the n-word as part of my vocabulary. First and foremost, I sincerely apologize to anyone who I may have offended by my actions in the video that was posted.”

“I do not want to make excuses, but I honestly just got caught up in singing the song and mimicked the lyrics. As an influencer, I completely understand the importance of word choice, particularly when it comes to racial sensitivity.”

“I also understand that with a social media platform comes a greater level of responsibility, and being a positive role model is imperative. I truly focus on that every day as positivity is so important in our world today.”

“Obviously, none of this justifies my actions, but the main thing I want to convey is that I do not use that word in any form of speech on or off social media. People that know me personally can validate that.”

“Needless to say, I made a mistake, and I take full responsibility for that. As I continue to learn and grow as an individual, I will ensure that I remain aware of sensitive issues that could offend someone or influence someone in the wrong way.”

Her fans are disappointed because they felt she could have easily skipped over the word like the others.

Plus, they claim the “mistake” is even more disrespectful since it’s the middle of Black History Month in the United States and Canada.

So, while some fans felt like her apology was earnest and sincere, others acknowledged it but refused to accept it.