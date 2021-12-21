MrBeast is slapping himself in the face every time fans donate to #TeamSeas

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is upping the ante for his viral #TeamSeas ocean cleaning efforts by giving fans a unique incentive for donating to the project.

MrBeast is one of YouTube’s most popular content creators, and not without reason; the influencer has gained widespread notoriety for orchestrating intense, high-stakes challenges, as well as more technically impressive works like his Squid Game recreation.

However, Donaldson is equally hailed for his philanthropic side, having created his own charity to help feed his local community — not to mention his successful #TeamTrees effort to plant 20 million trees before 2020.

Now, the YouTuber is executing a massive project with the aim of cleaning the world’s oceans called #TeamSeas.

Advertisement

MrBeast slaps himself in the face to raise money for #TeamSeas

The goal is to raise $30 million to clean 30 million pounds of trash from the world’s oceans by the end of the year.

The ambitious project saw the involvement of top-tier influencers across the net, and managed to raise nearly $7 million within a week — but with a significant amount to go still, MrBeast came up with an ingenious way to increase donations.

On December 2, two months after first starting #TeamSeas, MrBeast went live with his crew and fellow YouTuber Mark Rober with an interesting incentive; donate cash toward TeamSeas and the team will slap themselves in the face.

MrBeast and Mark Rober are getting slapped every time someone donates to #TeamSeas The live stream currently has over 230,000 viewers. pic.twitter.com/M2XDRx8di0 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 21, 2021

That’s not all; the bigger the donations, the bigger the slaps. When fans donate $1,000, MrBeast gets slapped with a giant “hand of god,” sending him tumbling into an inflatable pool of foam blocks.

Advertisement

One lucky fan will also win a car and a slew of other shiny, techy prizes like phones and TV’s — but they have to donate to the stream for the chance of nabbing these goodies.

At the time of writing, MrBeast and co. have raised $18.8 million total, and managed to garner around $150,000 in just 30 minutes of their broadcast.

Fans can tune into MrBeast’s broadcast on his official YouTube channel to watch the chaos (and the donations) ensue.

Considering the sheer scale of his most recent projects, there’s no telling where fate will take this YouTuber next… but if his current success is anything to go by, his future is looking mighty bright.