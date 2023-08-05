MrBeast challenges T-Series to sub count face-off “for PewDiePie”

YouTube star MrBeast has officially challenged T-Series to a sub count face-off “for PewDiePie,” after helping the Swede wage war against the Indian music label many years ago.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is currently YouTube’s most-subscribed independent creator — but this wasn’t always the case.

Up until 2022, Swedish creator Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg reigned supreme on the platform; but he, too, was knocked down a peg at one point by Indian music label ‘T-Series.’

T-Series is the number-one most subscribed channel on YouTube, which officially beat out PewDiePie back in 2019 after a fierce war erupted between the Swede’s fanbase and Bollywood fans.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: PewDiePie PewDiePie was YouTube’s most-subscribed creator – but was ultimately toppled by T-Series, then MrBeast.

MrBeast was in the trenches leading the charge, even appearing at the Super Bowl with a giant sign asking fans to “Subscribe to PewDiePie.”

Although T-Series eventually took the top spot on YouTube, PewDiePie remained the platform’s most-subscribed independent creator until last year, when MrBeast took that title away from him.

Despite this, the two stars are on good terms, and even met up in Japan to supposedly film a video together — but now, it looks like the gap is closing between MrBeast’s channel and that of T-Series.

Article continues after ad

Currently, MrBeast is the second most-subscribed channel on YouTube, running behind T-Series by just 73 million subscribers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

MrBeast took note of this comparison and vowed to take his revenge on the label “for PewDiePie,” waging a ‘war’ on the rival channel in a tweet posted on August 5.

Fans are already lining up in support of MrBeast, hoping that the YouTuber can overtake his longstanding rival — but this isn’t the first time Donaldson has waged war against T-Series.

Article continues after ad

In fact, MrBeast made similar comments earlier this year after a fan asked if he thought he could ever overtake T-Series.

“Easily,” MrBeast answered. “I’ll get revenge for Poods.”

For now, MrBeast is still in second place… but it’s unsure how long T-Series will remain on top.