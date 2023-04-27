Are MrBeast and PewDiePie finally collabing? YouTube stars meet up IRL

Fans are more excited than ever after YouTube stars MrBeast and PewDiePie finally met up in real life, sparking speculation of a possible collaborative video.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was long hailed as the “king” of YouTube, boasting the most subscribers out of any individual content creator on the platform for years.

However, his reign ended in 2019 due to his lengthy battle with Indian music label T-Series, who finally surpassed him in overall subscribers that year. Since then, several other major companies have beaten out his record… but so did another YouTuber.

In November 2022, YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson officially overtook PewDiePie’s 111 million subscriber record and now sits at a whopping 148 million subs. This moment came as a bittersweet development for fans, as MrBeast had been a staunch supporter of PewDiePie during his famous battle against T-Series back in the day.

YouTube: PewDiePie PewDiePie is one of YouTube’s most-subscribed creators, alongside MrBeast.

Although Pewds jokingly called for MrBeast to “delete” his channel, the two are clearly fans of each other and have openly expressed their admiration for each other in the past.

MrBeast finally meets up with PewDiePie

Now, it looks like these two internet superstars may have finally linked up for a major collaborative project.

MrBeast broke the news on April 27, 2023, sharing three photos of himself standing shoulder-to-shoulder with PewDiePie in an Instagram post.

“I finally met PewDiePie,” he captioned the post, which is already seeing a huge reaction from fans and fellow creators, alike.

This means that MrBeast likely flew to Japan just to meet PewDiePie, who moved to the country from the UK last year. Although it’s unclear if these two have a collaborative video in mind, fans are certainly hopeful that something special will come out of these two YouTube legends’ meeting.

This latest development follows news that PewDiePie and his wife, Marzia, are expecting a baby after tying the knot in 2019.