Fans divided after MrBeast ‘destroys’ Lamborghini by crashing it into tape

MrBeast uploaded a video to YouTube and Instagram where a driver repeatedly crashed a Lamborghini into increasing amounts of duct tape, and fans don’t know how to feel.

Throughout his trek to become the biggest YouTube channel on the platform, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has spent millions.

Between building insanely elaborate sets for his videos and giving away high-dollar prizes, MrBeast spending an absurd amount of money for a video isn’t uncommon.

On Monday, November 11, Donaldson posted a video testing how much duct tape it would take to stop an oncoming Lamborghini, with the amount of tape used being increased with each take.

Article continues after ad

The video began with just one strip of duct tape, which the car drove through just fine. Once it got to 10k, however, the hood of the supercar flew off. After it crashed through the wall of 15,000 strips of tape, the car veered off to the side of the road.

Article continues after ad

With its front end destroyed, the luxury vehicle made its way through 25k strips of tape before being stopped dead in its tracks by 25,001.

The video was posted on MrBeast’s YouTube and Instagram pages and was shared by various Twitter accounts, as well. Viewers flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, and many weren’t impressed with the destruction.

Article continues after ad

“Bro destroying a Lambo for a short is insane,” one user commented.

Another said: “He really destroyed an expensive car just to see how much duct tape it took to stop it.”

Others, however, weren’t bothered by MrBeast’s destruction.

“Bro, the car at the end did not disappoint,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Huge respect for the driver.”

Over on Twitter, some users shared that they think the video was made by generative AI, arguing MrBeast didn’t actually plan out the stunt.

Article continues after ad

Donaldson has shared in the past that he and his team have tested a new AI program to find video ideas, and even put up a listing for an AI artist – but quickly removed it after backlash from fans.