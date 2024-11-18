Content Cop debunks DogPack404’s viral MrBeast’s accusations

YouTuber Soggy Cereal released a lengthy video on November 16 claiming to debunk various accusations made by former MrBeast employee Dawson French.

French, who uploaded two videos – a third was subsequently delisted from the channel – on YouTube in August under the username DogPack404, accused MrBeast of rigging competitions, defending sexual harassment, faking videos, and numerous other wrongdoings.

Combined, the two videos have racked up over 25 million views as of writing, with their contents leading to a back-and-forth between legal teams representing the two parties.

Soggy Cereal’s video, almost 90 minutes in length, assessed every individual claim made by French, beginning with former MrBeast employee Delaware, who French claimed was hired despite knowing he was a registered sex offender.

Referencing Jake Weddle‘s comments in one of French’s videos in which it was suggested Delaware wore a mask in any MrBeast video appearance to hide their identity, Soggy Cereal shared messages he received from current MrBeast employee Dustin Harris, who stated Delaware was “just a local Best Buy manager Jimmy found” and hired.

“I guess Jimmy figured if BestBuy thought he was good enough to manage a against store then he was probably good enough to run a YouTube channel,” Harris continued, adding that the name Delaware was a nickname they had been known by during their Best Buy employment, not given to them by MrBeast.

Soggy Cereal then spoke with another former MrBeast employee, Garret Niconienko, who revealed that their comments on Delaware, distorted for anonymity for use in French’s videos, were recorded without his knowledge and amounted to nothing more than “water cooler” talk.

On accusations of rigged competitions, Soggy Cereal accused French of either omitting video descriptions on MrBeast competition livestreams that specifically stated that “free entry” to competitions was available on the company’s website, with the only stipulations being that entrants “must be age 18+ and a USA resident located in the USA to win.”

Cereal concurred with French’s claims of MrBeast conducting an illegal lottery, believing that no mention of a ‘no purchase necessary’ disclaimer in the lottery video’s description made the event illegal and that Jimmy needed to “own up to it.”

Arguably the most noteworthy segment in Soggy Cereal’s video featured around the halfway mark, in which French can be heard pleading with then-COO Lacoya Hill to keep his job at MrBeast.

“You’re trying to fire me and I want to work at this company,” French is heard saying before Hill interjects, “I’m the COO of this company. If I’m talking, don’t interrupt me. I am telling you that this is what’s happening and you’re telling me that I’m wrong. I am not wrong. I have made the decision.”

“I appreciate that. Can I please have a second chance?”, French responds, before questioning the possibility of remaining at the company and transferring to a different department. “It’s not gonna happen,” Hill concludes.

Cereal spoke to numerous MrBeast employees at the tail end of the video, including Emily, who directly worked with French on the company’s ideation team.

“Me and Dawson were cordial,” she said, adding that while the video editor “tried his best” to keep the work environment professional, he seemed “pretty disinterested” in his colleagues. “He gave weird vibes, for sure, and I felt very uncomfortable working in the office with him,” she continued.

As of writing, French hasn’t responded to Soggy Cereal’s video through his DogPack404 YouTube channel or X/Twitter account.