Monty Lopez confirms divorce from Sheri Easterling is “finalized”

Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez has confirmed that his divorce with Sheri Easterling has been “finalized,” and spoke more about his relationship with Renée Ash.

22-year-old Addison Rae’s parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling, were the center of attention in mid-2022 after Lopez was accused of cheating on Easterling.

The ensuing drama saw rapper Yung Gravy take Easterling to the VMAs, and Lopez write a diss track on the rapper in return, titled ‘Side Dish.’

Now, in an interview with Page Six, Lopez has revealed that his divorce from Easterling has been “finalized.”

“Our divorce is finalized. What I can do from here on out, I can move forward,” he said. “In Louisiana, it’s real easy, it’s a lot different. You have to figure, we’ve been separated for over two years now.”

“When you go in front of the court system over here and you say, ‘Hey, we’ve been separated for over two years, we’ve been living apart for a year-and-a-half,’ we’ve done our due diligence.”

He went on to say: “There’s nothing else that needs to be done. We go in front of a judge, I sign it, she signs, and then we’re on to the next step.”

Monty also revealed that he has reconciled with influencer Renée Ash, who revealed her romantic involvement with Lopez shortly after the cheating claims went viral earlier this year. This follows speculation after Renée uploaded an image of them kissing.

Instagram: renee.ash Fans began speculating after this Instagram post.

“So, I’m excited that we’re talking again,” he said. “I’m excited we’re talking about moving in together, I’m excited … to see the next step in this relationship.”

Renée added: “We’re taking things slow. I would like to meet Sheri before meeting the kids, just so she’s comfortable.”

Both Monty and Sheri remain active on social media, which fans are closely following for updates.