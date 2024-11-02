Juice WRLD’s mom explains how Fortnite collab is honoring late rapper’s memory

The late rapper Juice WRLD’s mom has reacted to the announcement of his Fortnite collab, which includes a free Juice WRLD skin coming to the game.

The popular online game is paying tribute to the late ‘Lucid Dreams’ hitmaker and Fortnite fan by offering a free skin for a limited time.

Players who log in between November 30 at 1 a.m. ET and December 1 at 1 a.m. ET will receive the “cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit” to honor “Juice’s legacy and love for Fortnite,” according to an official blog post.

This means the skin will be available about a week after the release of his latest posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, on November 22. If you miss the window to obtain it for free, you’ll still have the option to purchase it afterward.

The news was hinted at the end of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix trailer, which included appearances from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice. The number 999, significant to Juice WRLD, also appeared on an empty chair and in the clouds, accompanied by a silhouette of his head.

Commenting on the collab, Juice’s mom, Carmella Wallace, told Sports Illustrated, “Jarad always loved to play Fortnite – it was more than just entertainment for him, it was a way to connect with others.

“From a young age, video games were a part of how he bonded with friends and family, and being in Fortnite is an incredible tribute to that connection. I know he would be overjoyed to see how his love for games continues to bring people together across different spaces, just like his music does.”

Fans are also excited bout the news, flooding the comments under the Fortnite x Juice WRLD teaser trailer. “We all have been waiting,” one wrote. “Bro my life is complete,” another said. “I can’t believe he’s finally coming,” a third added.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is now live across all platforms. For more information on what the update adds, check out the patch notes as well as our breakdown of every new skin included in the Battle Pass.

