Molly Eskam reveals surprising reason behind breast augmentation - Dexerto

Molly Eskam reveals surprising reason behind breast augmentation

Published: 19/Oct/2020 18:00 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 18:18

by Alice Hearing
Molly Eskam Instagram
Instagram: Molly Eskam

FaZe Rug

Model and influencer Molly Eskam has revealed the reasons behind her decision to get breast augmentation on Instagram.

She’s best known for being the ex-girlfriend of FaZe Rug and appearing in several of his vlogs – the pair dated for several years before breaking up in 2017. Since then, Molly has built up a bigger following on social media and continues to collaborate with FaZe Rug, amassing 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube. She has also appeared in a YouTube video with Ricegum.

Influencers in the past have come under fire for hiding their cosmetic surgery. Madison Beer was forced to show “proof” that she hadn’t come under the knife, while James Charles had to shut down surgery rumors after a joke was misinterpreted.

Molly, however, is more than happy to provide the details of her procedure. In her Instagram story on Monday, and on her 11th day of recovery, Molly decided to reveal some more details about her surgery after her followers wanted more details.

Molly Eskam and FaZe Rug by pool
Instagram: Molly Eskam
Molly and FaZe Rug dated for several years before breaking up in 2017

Molly said that while she does already have a full natural chest and doesn’t actually need to go bigger, she wanted the surgery so that she didn’t have to wear a bra again. She said, “I want to wear no bra, when you have natural boobs it’s so hard not to wear a bra, I want to wear whatever I want.”

She also revealed that the surgery meant she is now around one size bigger than previously, adding that the implants were a small 350 CCs placed under the muscle.

Molly also said that “So many girls DM’d me since and said I have a full set but I want implants for the same reason…It’s my body and there are other girls that feel the way I feel.” It turns out that this isn’t an uncommon reason to go for implants.

Entertainment

Austin & Catherine McBroom respond as Ace Family ‘fight’ disturbs fans

Published: 19/Oct/2020 18:01

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: ACE Family

ACE Family

Popular YouTubers Austin and Catherine McBroom have responded to criticism after fans were disturbed by a clip of a fight in an ACE family video.

The ACE Family is comprised of five members, with the newest being parents Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz’s infant son, Steel. The Family also boasts two daughters, Alaïa and Elle, the latter of which has become the center of the YouTubers’ latest controversy.

In a clip the family posted to YouTube, Austin is seen briefly shouting at Catherine and swearing as they try to film a segment of them greeting their followers. Many fans think that the clip was left in the uploaded video as a mistake and it has left fans concerned about the dynamic between the couple.

While the video was quickly deleted, it was already recorded and uploaded elsewhere online where fans revealed their concerns. One person wrote, “She looks like she’s about to cry.” Another person said they thought it was evidence of an “unhealthy relationship.”

Austin McBroom Catherine Praiz ACE family YouTubers
Instagram: Austin McBroom
The ACE family are no strangers to controversy

Austin and Catherine McBroom have now responded to the criticism on Twitter. Catherine wrote, “yes Austin and I get frustrated with each other sometimes, it’s called marriage. I wish people would stop expecting people to have a ‘perfect’ life, it’s just not realistic!”

Austin added, “No relationship is perfect, but the love Catherine and I have for each other makes up for the small imperfections.”

Some fans were not convinced, replying to the tweet, expressing that they thought the clip looked “manipulative.” Others were grateful to the pair for their honesty, with one person responding, “I love how realistic you two are, you’ve never put on a show about your life. You’ve always been 100% real with everyone. That’s one of the reasons why I love you guys so much.”

The ACE family are no strangers to controversy. In June, they came under fire after a video surfaced that showed Austin spanking his four-year-old daughter while making inappropriate comments.