Molly Eskam reveals surprising reason behind breast augmentation - Dexerto

Model and influencer Molly Eskam has revealed the reasons behind her decision to get breast augmentation on Instagram.

She’s best known for being the ex-girlfriend of FaZe Rug and appearing in several of his vlogs – the pair dated for several years before breaking up in 2017. Since then, Molly has built up a bigger following on social media and continues to collaborate with FaZe Rug, amassing 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube. She has also appeared in a YouTube video with Ricegum.

Influencers in the past have come under fire for hiding their cosmetic surgery. Madison Beer was forced to show “proof” that she hadn’t come under the knife, while James Charles had to shut down surgery rumors after a joke was misinterpreted.

Molly, however, is more than happy to provide the details of her procedure. In her Instagram story on Monday, and on her 11th day of recovery, Molly decided to reveal some more details about her surgery after her followers wanted more details.

Molly said that while she does already have a full natural chest and doesn’t actually need to go bigger, she wanted the surgery so that she didn’t have to wear a bra again. She said, “I want to wear no bra, when you have natural boobs it’s so hard not to wear a bra, I want to wear whatever I want.”

She also revealed that the surgery meant she is now around one size bigger than previously, adding that the implants were a small 350 CCs placed under the muscle.

Molly also said that “So many girls DM’d me since and said I have a full set but I want implants for the same reason…It’s my body and there are other girls that feel the way I feel.” It turns out that this isn’t an uncommon reason to go for implants.