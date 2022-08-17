MoistCr1TiKaL flames Addison Rae’s “unhinged” father Monty Lopez for “clout chasing”

Popular YouTube commentator MoistCr1TiKaL is putting Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, on blast, calling the TikTok dad “unhinged” and a ‘clout chaser.’

Addison Rae’s dad has been stirring up drama across the internet after it was discovered he’d purportedly cheated on his wife, Sheri Easterling, this summer.

Multiple videos and photos surfaced that showed him allegedly flirting with young women, one of which exposed her relationship with Lopez in a series of damning photos on Instagram.

Now, Lopez is beefing with rapper Yung Gravy after he flirted with Sheri Easterling — and even challenged the artist to a boxing match in a viral TikTok video that’s become a trend online.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

A slew of influencers have offered their takes on the situation, including Jeff Wittek, Bryce Hall, and Tana Mongeau, who openly declared war on Lopez after he took shots at her in several pointed TikTok comments.

MoistCritikal is the latest influencer to share his opinion on the Rae family drama. In an August 17 YouTube video, Critikal notably called Lopez a “f**king weirdo” and put him on blast for “tearing apart his own family for the sake of clout-chasing.”

“He threw away his entire family in order to try and make money off of his daughter’s name and become famous himself,” Critikal said. “But not only that — he used his pseudo-celebrity status of being the parent of a famous person to allegedly flirt with 19 and 20-year-olds.”

“I can’t imagine how awful this situation must be for the whole family,” he continued, referencing Lopez’s two younger sons. “They’re seeing all this unhinged, wild s**t their father’s doing, and it has to be soul-crushing.”

Critikal wrapped up his critique by taking aim at the parents of celebrity children, comparing the situation to actress Jennette McCurdy’s recent autobiography, ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died.’

It’s unclear whether or not Monty Lopez will fire back at MoistCr1tikal’s comments… but in the meantime, he’s certainly not backing down from his boxing match dreams with Yung Gravy.