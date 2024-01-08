Asmongold’s dad brutally roasts his son’s messy house & “hoarder” lifestyle

Asmongold’s dad brutally roasted his son’s messy house and “hoarder” lifestyle with a living room seemingly so cluttered he could barely even walk in it.

When it comes to Asmongold’s hygiene, he’s not exactly known as one of the cleanest streamers in the business, with a picture of his dirty streaming setup once becoming a meme.

And fans even got a further look into Asmon’s house in a Steak and Eggs podcast video in which they explore his place of living, much to the horror of fans.

Now it seems even Asmon’s dad is joining in on the roasts of his son’s house, describing a living room filled with so much stuff he simply couldn’t walk to the bathroom.

“I stayed over at Zach’s house, his buddy Zach, and they got a nice clean house, big TV, they put me up on a good couch,” Asmon’s dad said, comparing his place to another. “It was great, I stayed there for three days.”

Asmon’s dad then described the contrast of the houses, “He got back from LA and comes over and picks me up and brings me over here, I couldn’t even walk through his living room to get to the s***ter.”

And I said, ‘I tell ya if I’m going through here at night and anything gets in my way, I’m throwing this s*** out of here.”

And much of the reaction from fans was a combination of horror and genuine concern for the streamer. “Like watching an episode of Hoarders,” a user said of Asmon’s house on the LivestreamFail subreddit.

Another viewer said, “God bless his soul. This man needs an intervention, and you’re sure as s*** his streamer friends won’t give him any.”

Another viewer said of his dad’s roasts, “It’s nice seeing his dad expose the f*** out of him. He’s right, wish he’d listen to him more.”