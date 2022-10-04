MoistCr1TiKal claims the hate towards Dream’s face reveal was “inevitable”

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White claimed in a recent video that the hate Dream received after finally revealing his face was “inevitable” due to people not liking him in general.

After years of teasing his eventual face reveal and thousands of his fans constantly trying to figure out who he is, Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream revealed his identity on October 2, 2022.

Fans and other creators quickly reacted to the reveal, with Valkyrae, Ludwig, Pokimane, and more sharing their positive reactions on Twitter.

However, not all the reactions were positive. People shared comments on Twitter like “he’s ugly” and “put the mask back on,” for seemingly no reason.

MoistCr1TiKal says hate towards Dream was “inevitable”

In a video uploaded on October 3, Charlie talked about the reaction from Dream fans on Twitter and how negative it was.

However, he says it was “inevitable” because of people that hate Dream in general.

“There’s a lot of people that hate Dream, they hate his fan base, can’t f*cking stand the guy,” he said. “So I feel like no matter what he did here, this was going to happen. This was inevitable.

“He could have done this face reveal and it turns out Henry Cavill was behind the mask…and Twitter still would have eaten him alive calling him ugly.”

(Topic starts at 3:55 in video)

White also mentioned that it could be “copium” because he doesn’t want to live in a world where Dream is the “ugliest creature in the world,” because he thinks that puts him “way down into the deepest pits of hell in terms of attractiveness.”

Whether you like Dream or not, we’re going to be seeing his face a lot more in the future. While he’s mentioned he’s going to continue hiding his face in Minecraft videos, he explained that his face reveal was done so he can begin doing IRL content with Sapnap and Georgenotfound.

Or who knows, maybe even MrBeast will be involved.