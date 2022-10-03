MrBeast makes YouTube offer to Dream after face reveal breaks internet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and other bits of gaming news.

Minecraft superstar and former-faceless creator Dream has broken the internet by revealing his face, and now MrBeast is ready to offer him a spot in his videos.

After a week of teasers – following years of anticipation – Dream finally revealed his face to the internet, including his 30+ million subscribers on YouTube.

Being a faceless creator for years, Dream came to this decision in light of his best friend GeorgeNotFound moving to the US to live with him and their friend Sapnap. And during the face reveal, Dream stated he wanted to do more IRL content.

With 1.5 million people watching his reveal, and the internet imploding thereafter, it was only a matter of time before other creators would capitalize on the pandemonium. Enter MrBeast with an offer Dream couldn’t refuse.

YouTube: Dream

MrBeast offers Dream a YouTube collab after face reveal

Dream has collaborated with other content creators in the past via Minecraft, but his need to keep his identity a secret stopped him from any IRL collabs. We often see big Twitch streamers and YouTubers meet up in person for events, but Dream couldn’t participate… until now.

On October 2, MrBeast replied to Dream’s tweet showing off his face with a collab offer. He stated, “Now that you got that out the way, COME BE IN SOME VIDEOS!!!”

While MrBeast often has random subscribers compete for money, he sometimes allows larger creators to be a part of his videos as well. Ludwig, Logan Paul, and Bella Poarch are just a few of the creators who have been invited to compete in a MrBeast challenge.

Now, it seems that Dream (along with some of his SMP friends) could be featured in one of MrBeast’s upcoming projects. And since Dream, George, and Sapnap live in Florida; they don’t have to travel far to reach MrBeast in North Carolina.