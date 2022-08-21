MMA pro Mike Perry calls out Jake Paul for “money fight” after BKFC 27 victory

American mixed-martial artist Mike Perry has called out YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul after defeating Michael ‘Venom’ Page at BKFC 27 in London.

The explosion of the internet fighting scene has taken many by surprise. Since Joe Weller and KSI settled their differences in the ring back in 2018, millions of audience members have tuned in to see fighters as varied as Floyd Mayweather and Austin McBroom get into the ring.

It is now affecting the professional world of combat sports, with a host of MMA and boxing stars keen to get involved to earn their piece of the lucrative pie.

That rang true again on August 20, when Jake Paul was challenged to a bout by a fighter at BKFC 27 in London.

MMA pro Mike Perry calls out Jake Paul at BKFC 27

The fighter in question, Mike Perry, was fresh off the back of a victorious bout with Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

A tight fight at London’s BKFC 27 saw Perry beat out ‘MVP’, ending the bout with a broken jaw but, most importantly, the victory via a majority decision.

In his post-match interview, he quickly turned his attention to his next fight and claimed that he constitutes a “money fight” for Jake Paul.

“[Let me] call out real quick,” he said while being interviewed in the ring. “Jake Paul you need an opponent! You need a money fight, I’m the real money fight. Maybe I’ll put the pillows back on if you’re scared to get in here.”

The crowd in London appeared to endorse the challenge, with widespread cheers audible as Perry threw down the proverbial gauntlet.

At the time of writing, Jake Paul has not responded to Perry’s challenge but, given his history in the ring with Tyron Woodley, he’s not shown fear of fighting MMA fighters in the past.

He has, though, made clear his wishes to fight KSI, who will take on Swarmz and Luis Pineda on August 27.

Whether Perry fits in before or after that proposed fight is another matter, but there’s no shortage of options on the table for Jake moving forwards.