How much money is Mike Perry making from Jake Paul fight?

Mike Perry has revealed what his payday will be for fighting Jake Paul, as the former UFC star is stepping in for Mike Tyson in July.

When Jake Paul’s superfight with Mike Tyson was put on the shelf after the boxing legend suffered an ulcer flare-up, the YouTuber-turned-boxer had a few different fighters throw their hat into the ring to be his replacement, including Ryan Garcia and Amir Khan.

The ‘Problem Child’ also had an interesting offer floated by former UFC star Darren Till, but he eventually landed on a fight with ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry in place of ‘Iron’ Mike.

Perry actually had an offer to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the undercard of the Paul vs Tyson undercard, but that was scrapped. And now he’s stepping up to fight Jake, he’s revealed just how much he’s going to pocket from the fight.

“It’s not bad. It’s right on cue with BKFC. Nothing crazy,” he told Michael Bisping in an interview on his YouTube channel. “I’m hoping the pay-per-view does well and that people buy the show because DAZN be a little pricey out there sometimes.

“But we are out there working for that money so buy the event and I’ll give you the fight you want to see, I’m going to do that regardless. The money is right there with BKFC with me and I’ve already established and set myself and my family up.”

