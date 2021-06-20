Mizkif crashes golf cart on stream, breaking Twitch mod Senny’s arm

Mizkif crashed and flipped a golf cart after recklessly driving it live on stream, and his mod, Senny, who was a passenger in the vehicle, appears to have broken his arm in the process.

Mizkif normally makes headlines for light-hearted reasons, such as getting destroyed in Ludwig’s roast or his hilarious reaction to Twitch’s new ASMR meta.

However, things got serious after he flipped a golf cart live on stream.

Golf carts can reach speeds around 19 miles per hour, which is fast enough to cause injury, especially if the vehicle flips and rolls.

Mizkif learned that the hard way after his reckless driving resulted in an accident that ended up breaking his mod’s arm.

At the start of the video, Mizkif takes off in the golf cart and ramps up the speed. But after making a sharp turn a little too quickly, the golf cart flips tumbles across the lawn.

After a few subtle screams of shock and disbelief, Mizkif checked in on his mod. “Oh my god. Are you okay?” he said.

The noise from the engine drowned out Senny’s reply. However, after a few seconds of dialogue, Mizkif can be heard saying, “Are you being serious?” Are you okay?” And that’s when things turned south.

“No, my arm broke,” replied Senny. “Get me up, get me up, get me up.”

Mizkif asked him whether he was comfortable moving before trying to help him up. However, Senny, who was audibly shaken up, re-iterated that his arm broke and that he “can’t feel it.”

After the incident happened, the stream abruptly ended, and the VOD was taken down almost immediately.

Worried fans rushed onto social media to talk about what happened and express their concern.

There was some hope that he hadn’t broken his arm. However, Senny confirmed the news by showing fans a picture of the x-ray.

Soooo it’s broken.. Most likely need surgery so staying in Austin a bit longer than I thought pic.twitter.com/85vyogsrI3 — sennyk4 (@sennyk4) June 20, 2021

Accidents happen from time to time, and it’s unfortunate that this one ruined what was supposed to be a good time.

It’s fair to say that Mizkif and Senny probably won’t give speeding around in a golf cart another shot anytime soon.