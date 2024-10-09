Jack Doherty gifts cameraman luxury jet ski after viral McLaren crash injuries

Banned Kick streamer Jack Doherty is paying his cameraman back with an expensive gift after crashing his McLaren and asking his battered employee to film it for his channel.

Jack Doherty sparked outrage across the internet on October 5 after taking his McLaren 520s supercar for a spin down the highway during a rainy day.

During his jaunt, he ended up losing control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby guardrail. Stunned, Doherty exited the car and asked his cameraman — who was visibly bleeding from the impact — to film him acting shocked for his stream.

Article continues after ad

Doherty found himself permanently banned from Kick in short order, and co-owner Adin Ross says Jack will have to pay a hefty fee for him to even consider reversing his punishment.

It’s safe to say that Doherty has been at the center of the internet’s outrage thanks to this incident — but he found a way to make it up to his cameraman in the form of a pricey present.

Article continues after ad

In a video posted online on October 9, Doherty gave his employee, Michael, a “300 horsepower supercharged jet ski,” calling it an “I’m sorry gift” for involving him in the McLaren crash.

Article continues after ad

“He’s been wanting this for, literally, ever,” Doherty explained. “It’s my birthday today, but it’s our birthday after what I put him through a couple days ago.

The bright blue jetski totally floored Michael, who joked that being in the wreck was “worth” the gift he got in the end.

However, commenters aren’t convinced that this smooths things over. Many are accusing Doherty of essentially “bribing” his cameraman with the jet ski to avoid being sued.

Article continues after ad

“Here’s a jetski, please don’t sue me bro,” one viewer joked.

“You don’t care about your filmer let’s be real, you’re only doing it because of the backlash,” another said.

“Bro thought this was gonna make us forgive him,” yet another wrote.

Article continues after ad

In the days following the crash, Doherty has been moving to other platforms to supplement his income due to being banned on Kick — a strategy that resulted in similar criticism from netizens.