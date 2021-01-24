Minecraft streamers TommyInnit, Tubbo & more dominate Twitch after Dream SMP finale - Dexerto

Streamers who are part of Dream’s SMP Minecraft server such as TommyInnit, Tubbo, Quackity, and more, are topping the list of the fastest growing streamers on Twitch following an SMP finale stream.

The Minecraft community has experienced a giant surge in popularity throughout the past year, with the 2011 game providing a central focus for a huge number of streamers who have seen a boost in their follower count recently.

Largely this resurgence in popularity is due to the huge multi-streamer server named the ‘Dream SMP.’ Dream is a popular Minecraft speedrunner and YouTuber, and while the SMP (survival multiplayer server) started off as a simple fun server, it quickly progressed into remarkably detailed roleplay and lore, which has captivated fans across the world.

The story of the Dream SMP features wars, betrayal, revolutions, and more, and these plotlines are acted out and developed by a huge host of streamers who have all appeared in the server or in content relating to the server.

Dream SMP dominate fastest-growing channels

Following a ‘finale’ stream that saw an end to part of the developing story, many of these Dream SMP streamers are shooting to the top of the ranks on Twitch, dominating the fastest-growing streamers list.

According to SullyGnome, 16-year-old Tommy is the fastest-growing account on the platform, with his average viewers at a whopping 300,000. This follows his finale stream in which he peaked at around 650,000 viewers.

(Note: The top channel here, elpront0, is the victim of a follow bot, and so those numbers are discounted)

Close behind Tommy, and all within the top ten fastest-growing streamers for the seven days leading up to January 24, are fellow SMP streamers awesamdude, Tubbo, RanbooLive, Quackity, Foolish Gamers, Sapnap, and Philza.

Read More: CodeMiko opens up on reason behind her Twitch ban

To see this list dominated by one group of people is certainly a testament to the growing popularity of the Dream SMP group. With so many creators on board, the amount of content is practically endless, and clearly a huge amount of work has gone into developing the lore.

Now this finale has passed, fans will be keen to know what’s going to happen next in the world of the Dream SMP, and there’s no doubt that this interest will provide an even bigger boost in numbers for these streamers.