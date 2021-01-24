 CodeMiko opens up on reason behind her Twitch ban - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

CodeMiko opens up on reason behind her Twitch ban

Published: 24/Jan/2021 1:23

by Andrew Amos
CodeMiko smiling on Twitch stream
Twitch: CodeMiko

Share

Twitch

Twitch V-Tuber sensation CodeMiko was banned from the platform temporarily on January 19. She has since opened up on the reasons behind her suspension, and when she will be returning to streaming.

CodeMiko, who has over 350,000 followers on Twitch, was banned on January 19. It was her third ban in a year, however, it was long enough between her two previous bans in September 2020 to warrant a permanent one.

While speculation was running rampant, Miko has been upgrading her stream for her eventual return in the downtime. However, she has finally opened up on the real reason behind her ban ⁠— and it wasn’t just for saying “simp.”

CodeMiko smiling at the camera during Twitch stream
Twitch: CodeMiko
CodeMiko is returning to Twitch soon after she was banned for leaking private information.

CodeMiko banned for leaking email, not saying “simp”

While early suggestions were the streamer was banned for saying “simp” on broadcast ⁠— the term was officially banned earlier in January ⁠— Miko cleared that up quickly after her ban.

Instead, she was banned for leaking a streamer’s private information, including their full name and email. This doxxing is a breach of terms and service, even if there was no malice. Miko has accepted the ban fully.

“During an interview, a female streamer and I were talking about female harassment online and I asked her what was the worst comment she had ever received. When I saw the email, it was pretty bad and was more like a threat than a comment,” she said.

“From my experience, threats are almost never sent from a user’s actual email address, but throwing up the screenshot got me banned. I only wanted to shine the light on harassment that streamers face and did not mean to violate terms.”

CodeMiko pens Twitch return for February 5

CodeMiko will be returning to Twitch on February 5, 17 days after her suspension started. This likely indicates that she was taken off for 14 days, but is taking an extra break to hype up her return.

She stated she would be returning with some “game-changing new stuff,” including a complete game-show fit out, inviting some of the biggest streamers on Twitch to take part.

Entertainment

Dana White laughs off “one-sided” Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather bout

Published: 24/Jan/2021 0:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Logan Paul Dana White
Instagram: @loganpaul / Wikimedia Commons

Share

Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Dana White commented on Logan Paul’s upcoming exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, and he believes it’s going to be a “one-sided ridiculous ass-whooping.”

Logan Paul shocked the world when he announced that he would step into the ring against Floyd Mayweather. He lost his only professional boxing fight against KSI, who was equally inexperienced. Now, he’s about to take on the greatest boxer in the modern era.

Logan has been optimistic but humble about his odds. It’s a stark contrast to his brother, who thinks he can beat Conor McGregor. But while everyone from Joe Rogan to Mike Tyson has shared their thoughts on the fight, none were as harsh as UFC President Dana White.

Instagram: @loganpaul
Logan Paul will do his best to try and take Floyd Mayweather down.

TMZ Sports interviewed Dana and asked him about the fight, and he didn’t hold back. “This is going to be such a one-sided ridiculous ass-whooping, he said. “It’s not even gonna be funny.”

“It’s gonna be bad,” he added. “I don’t dislike any one of these kids. But if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in and fights this kid, it’s going to be an ass-whooping like nobody has ever seen before.”

“Logan’s gonna find out what speed is,” he said. “Speed is power! When you get hit with sh*t that you don’t see coming and when a guy like Floyd Mayweather starts putting it on you, it’s not even going to be a fight. It’s going to be ridiculous. It’s going to be the worst ass-whooping you’ve ever seen.”

To wrap things up, Dana referred to Logan’s height and weight advantage. However, he believes it won’t make a difference. “Take the size difference and all the other things,” he added. “It’s gonna look like what a grown man can do to his kid.”

The exhibition bout between Logan and Floyd is supposed to happen sometime in February 2021. However, a series of cryptic posts has sparked rumors it might have been postponed.

Either way, the fight is expected to happen at some point. It will be interesting to see whether Dana’s prediction comes true. After all, it’s the outcome most people expect.

However, Logan might have an ace up his sleeve and rise against the odds to cause an upset.