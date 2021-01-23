Who is Karl Jacobs? Minecraft star from MrBeast’s crew and Dream SMP

Karl Jacobs is enjoying a boom in popularity on TikTok, Twitch and YouTube, but who is he? And how did he become so popular, so fast? Here’s what you need to know about the Minecraft and Roblox star.

Karl Jacobs is well known for being a key member of both MrBeast’s crew and appearing on the Dream SMP on Minecraft.

Originally a smaller streamer, averaging 54 viewers while playing Roblox, Karl Jacobs streamed regularly between September 2017 and May 2019, by which point he had accumulated just over 9,000 followers, before taking a sabbatical.

In that time, he started working with MrBeast’s older brother, CJ “MrBro” Donaldson. He first appeared on MrBro’s channel in November 2019 in a $10,000 challenge to see who would be the last to leave a bowl of Halloween candy.

Who is Karl from MrBeast’s crew

When Chris Tucker, one of MrBeast’s crew members, eventually met Karl, he was desperate to get him on board. MrBeast then convinced his brother to let Karl work for him instead, which CJ seemingly begrudgingly accepted.

Karl then started out in MrBeast’s crew as a cameraman, before becoming a part of the on-screen talent. He first appeared on MrBeast’s main channel in January 2020 as part of the $60,000 Extreme Hide and Seek Challenge, where he tragically finished in second place.

From this point, Karl became a star on MrBeast’s channel. But he is now known for far more than just being an associate of MrBeast, as he would soon become one of Twitch’s top Minecraft streamers.

How did Karl Jacobs join Dream SMP?

If you don’t know what the Dream SMP is, you’ve most likely been living under a rock – or don’t care about Minecraft! It’s the most popular Minecraft server probably ever to exist, and features the likes of Tommyinnit, Quackity, Tubbo, and, of course, Dream.

Karl joined the Dream SMP in August 2020 after he competing in Dream’s team in the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament. After his appearance, he launched the Twitter campaign #Karl4DreamSMP, which ended up trending in the USA.

Dream then invited him to the server, and the rest is history.

Karl Jacobs on Twitch and YouTube

After returning to Twitch, Karl had a meteoric rise in Twitch following, when he started streaming again in September 2020, and set up his own YouTube channel for uploading highlights, which currently has just shy of 1 million subscribers.

According to TwitchTracker, from August 2020 to January 2021, Karl gained over 1.3 million followers on Twitch, jumping from a modest 18,000 to 1.4 million. He’s not the only streamer to see such a big increase in popularity. Tommyinnit, another new member of the Dream SMP, exploded even more.

Karl mostly streams Minecraft these days, but he’s more than happy streaming other games too. His most memorable quality is his laugh, which is distinctive to the point one fan even made a compilation of him laughing for one whole hour.

How old is Karl Jacobs?

Karl Jacobs was born July 19 1998, making him 22 years old.

How tall is he?

Karl Jacobs is 5’11”.

Are Karl and MrBeast related?

MrBeast is not related to Karl. Karl has a sister, Corry and a brother, Sean. Oh, and he has a cat called Grey.

This cat’s name is Grey pic.twitter.com/4cmEyOvBcR — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) October 13, 2020

Is Karl Jacobs single?

Karl is single, and describes himself as on the asexual spectrum.

Is Karl Jacobs colorblind?

Karl previously spoke to Tubbo about “barely” having red-green colorblindness.

Karl on TikTok

He’s also got a huge following on TikTok, having picked up 2.1 million fans by January 2021, with no signs of slowing down.

Whether Karl’s rise will keep ballooning remains to be seen, but given his popularity with fans of both MrBeast and the Dream SMP, you can expect to see him on your screen much more in 2021.