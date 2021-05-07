Jake Paul might be banned from Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight - Dexerto

The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather press conference took an unexpectedly violent turn after Jake Paul stole the spotlight — and his scuffle with his older brother’s opponent may have gotten him banned from the actual event on June 6.

Jake Paul hasn’t dubbed himself the “Problem Child” without reason; the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer has made himself famous for his insane backyard stunts, party-hard lifestyle and, most recently, calling out just about every pro fighter imaginable.

Thus far, Jake boasts a 3-0 professional boxing record, having taken out fellow influencer AnEsonGib, former NBA pro Nate Robinson and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren.

High on his previous victories and aiming to become a legitimate fighter instead of a mere YouTuber, Jake Paul apparently couldn’t resist challenging Mayweather after his faceoff with Logan.

Unfortunately, their confrontation turned physical, resulting in a massive brawl that left Jake with a bloody mouth and Mayweather with a serious ire against the youngest Paul brother for “disrespecting” him.

The whole ordeal started when Jake got up in Mayweather’s face and stole his hat, leading the 50-0 champ on a wild goose chase throughout a throng of people before the two were finally separated.

Older brother Logan appeared to be decidedly exasperated by the incident, as shown in a video clip taken just after the scuffle went down — but it looks like Jake’s little stunt could have gotten him barred from the boxing match, altogether.

In an Instagram story, Logan Paul can be seen telling his little bro that he’s been officially banned from the event and the Hard Rock Stadium, with text on the lower part of the screen reading, “Jake Paul got himself banned.”

Unsurprisingly, Jake didn’t seem to be too bothered by this repercussion, replying, “Swipe up, I’ll buy the fight, I don’t care.”

While no official statement has been issued confirming this potential ban, it wouldn’t come as a huge surprise, considering the rise Jake managed to get out of an opponent he isn’t even slated to fight.

For now, it looks like Mayweather will have to wait to get revenge — and he’ll start by taking on Logan.