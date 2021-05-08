Conor McGregor claims Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather brawl was a "shambles" - Dexerto

Conor McGregor reacted to the brawl between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather at the press conference in the lead-up to the Logan Paul fight, claiming it was “embarrassing” and a “shambles of a situation.”

Logan Paul might be the one stepping into the ring against Floyd Mayweather, but Jake Paul stole the spotlight at the press conference after he scuffled with Floyd and stole his hat, a move that might have gotten him banned from the event.

Conor McGregor was less than impressed with the situation. He’s been embroiled with them both, having fought Floyd in the past and being called out by Jake multiple times.

Advertisement

“The kid curled up, didn’t fight once, and Floyd is still running acting like the tough guy,” he said on Instagram.

“The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation. Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing!”

Conor also claimed Floyd “will not scratch 10m for this fight,” especially considering it has been “canceled once already.”

“He’d fight a half-decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet it’s this sh*t. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or f**k off, mate!”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Conor’s harsh words pack a punch. However, they didn’t stop Jake from gloating about the incident on social media.

He uploaded a video of him getting a new tattoo that says ‘gotcha hat’ and has even started selling ‘gotcha hats’ on his official store.

The fight between Logan and Floyd has been officially locked in to take place on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.