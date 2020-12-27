Logo
Charli D’Amelio named Forbes’ Social Media Person of the Year

Published: 27/Dec/2020 21:44

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

It looks like TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio is rounding off 2020 in the best possible way, as Forbes Magazine has named her as their Social Media Person of the Year!

This time last year, nobody could have possibly anticipated that Charli D’Amelio would achieve the level of fame and fortune she has now. Time and time again, the 16-year-old has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Once she hit 50 million followers on TikTok in April, she achieved a Guinness World Record for being the most-followed female on the platform. Since then, her following has doubled to over 100 million, making her the first influencer on the platform to reach that benchmark.

With these achievements in mind, it should come as no surprise that, during their annual Social Media Awards, Forbes awarded D’Amelio with their biggest award of the night: Social Media Person of the Year.

Instagram: charlidamelio
Charli achieved a world record for being the first person to reach 50 million followers on TikTok

Abram Brown, Senior Editor at Forbes, said in an article detailing their social media awards that “no one better personifies the explosion of TikTok than Charli.”

“Eighteen months ago, she was an anonymous Connecticut teenager,” he said. “Today, she’s the most-followed person on TikTok, recently surpassing 100 million followers, a threshold few celebrities have crossed on any app.”

Brown spoke to fellow TikTok star Jacob Pace about D’Amelio’s rise to fame. Pace, who runs popular TikTok channel Flight House, noted that Charli reaching the 100k benchmark is “insane”, and notes that “TikTok got a lot more attention this year and got a lot more mainstream.”

It seems that Forbes agrees with Pace’s sentiments since, as part of the Social Media Awards, they named TikTok the Disruptive Innovator of the year. Noting how TikTok went from 55 million users worldwide in 2018 to 690 million this year, Brown described the app as being at “the center of internet culture”.

Charlie D’Amelio has retweeted her father’s re-posting of the Forbes article detailing her win,  butshe is yet to publicly comment on her achievement any further.

FaZe Clan announce first winner of FaZe5 recruitment challenge

Published: 27/Dec/2020 20:17 Updated: 27/Dec/2020 20:22

by Albert Petrosyan
FaZe Clan

faze clan

Everything that’s happened so far in FaZe 5  has led to this moment as FaZe Clan have begun revealing the five winners of their prized recruitment challenge.

Due to its prestige and rarity, FaZe5 became a major talking point online and on social media when FaZe Clan announced they’d be running it again in 2020. For those who are unfamiliar – FaZe5 is an intense and competitive recruitment challenge through which the organization picks five people they feel are worthy to join their ranks.

Over 200,000 aspiring gamers, content creators, editors, and more applied this year, a massive list that was cut down to 100 finalists in late October and dwindled down again, to just 20, in November.

With no more cuts between the top-20 and the five winners, FaZe have begun the process of announcing who the final five are – one revealed every day between December 27 – 31. Everything you need to know about the confirmed winners and the remaining finalists can be found below.

First FaZe5 winner announced: Faxuty

On December 27, FaZe Clan announced that Faxuty is the first winner of the recruitment challenge. Faxuty is a partnered streamer on Twitch who boasts over 47,400 followers, nearly 9,000 subscribers on YouTube, and over 14,000 followers on Twitter.

His streaming content primarily focuses on Fortnite, especially competitively. Here’s his live reaction to finding out he will be joining FaZe in 2021.

Remaining FaZe5 top-20 finalists

With NAME getting picked, that leaves just four more spots for the 19 other finalists. The next winner will be getting revealed on Monday, December 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, so make sure to check back here around then to know who the second person joining FaZe is.

  • Proze – 22 years old
  • HunterTV – 20
  • Conrady – 20
  • Zenon – 9
  • Lough – 14
  • Zogoro – 22
  • Cannaestia – 35
  • K1ng – 14
  • Montoya Twinz – 20
  • Scope – 21
  • RowdyRogan – 6
  • Flea – 22
  • Faxuty – 22
  • NioRooch – 20
  • Virus – 22
  • Grant the Goat – 17
  • Milliam – 15
  • Stevie – 19
  • Cufboys – 22
  • Absorber – 17

What do FaZe5 winners get?

In addition to joining arguably the most prestigious esports and gaming lifestyle organization in the world, the winners get some additional prizes for finishing on top:

  • Nissan Kicks SUV (only for first-place)
  • $20,000 signing bonus
  • G FUEL endorsement contract for 3-6 months

