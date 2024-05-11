SportsBoxing

Concussion expert outlines worry for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul as Deontay Wilder weighs in

Hunter Haas
Mike Tyson receives warning from a concussion expert and Deontay Wilder ahead of Jake Paul fightAssociated Press

Concerns about Mike Tyson’s health arose immediately following the announcement of his boxing match against Jake Paul, with many citing the 30-year age gap as worrisome.

Nathan Howarth, Development and Operations Director at Concussion Legacy Foundation UK, spoke to Betway recently and shared his concerns about Tyson’s return to the ring.

“Boxing has an inherent risk of concussion, and then there’s an increased risk of traumatic brain injury we have seen like bleeds on the brain.

“I’m not saying that there is any evidence that as an older fighter, Mike [Tyson] would be at risk of that. However, we do know the impact of subclinical concussions.

(Associated Press)

“We know your exposure to head impacts increases your risk of things like Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).”

CTE is a brain disease that medical professionals are working harder to understand better. It’s become prevalent in NFL athletes after they retire from the sport, which led to increased safety precautions toward concussions.

But it’s Tyson’s age that worries Howarth the most in regards to potentially severe brain injuries.

“There’s no definitive [idea] of what the risks would be, but as someone who is 57, there’s clearly going to be a risk of potentially having more of an impact on someone who’s older.

“People who participate in boxing need to be aware of the potential risks, and for somebody who is almost 60, you can’t imagine it will have a positive impact on his brain. We know that the brain’s ability to recover seems to decrease as you get older.”

(Associated Press)

If word from Howarth, the concussion specialist, isn’t enough, boxing legend Deontay Wilder shared his thoughts on the Tyson fight by calling out the boxing commission.

“I think it’s bad that the commission has licensed Mike Tyson because he hasn’t been active in 20 years,” Wilder told Sportsbook Review.

“People can get hit in the wrong place and at the wrong time; there’s lots of examples where guys have been hit into a coma.

“He’s too old for this. At the end of the day, no one gives a f*** about Mike. I don’t think anyone cares about Mike because they wouldn’t sanction this fight if they did.

Wilder also says that seeing a former boxing world champion lose to a YouTuber would stain Tyson’s legacy amongst the boxing community.

“I don’t want to see one of my legends fight a YouTuber,” Wilder added. “If he goes in there, and he knocks Mike out, that’s going to tarnish the reputation of Mike.

“I don’t want the last thing I remember of him is getting knocked out by a YouTuber. The last thing you do, that’s what people remember you by.”

According to Howarth, Tyson is risking serious brain damage by fighting at such an advanced age. Both Howarth and Wilder have clear worries about Tyson’s well-being as the July 20 boxing match vs Jake Paul draws nearer.

