Sayu claims Zaion LanZa was “backstabbed” by Nijisanji Livers

Independent VTuber Sayu has spoken out against multiple Nijisanji Livers claiming that they “backstabbed,” Zaion LanZa by harshly criticizing her on stream shortly after her contract was terminated.

Zaion Lanza was a Nijisanji EN VTuber who debuted as one of the six members of XSOLEIL. She worked at Nijisanji for three months before the agency terminated her contract for making “offensive remarks,” amongst other contract breaches.

Sayu – formerly Sayu Okami – would later speak out in a lengthy TwitLonger offering an alternative perspective of the events leading up to Zaion’s termination.

Article continues after ad

Five months on from that statement Sayu has once again voiced her thoughts on Zaion’s time at Nijisanji this time accusing certain Livers of betraying her.

Article continues after ad

Sayu accuses Nijisanji VTubers of backstabbing Zaion LanZa

During Day 26 of her ongoing Subathon, Sayu spoke about Zaion LanZa’s time at Nijisanji as clipped by Kuri Rinji. The independent VTuber addressed her relationship with certain members and claimed they “backstabbed,” her shortly after Zaion’s exit.

Sayu opened: “You know I really loved that group. I really loved the people in that group. It sucked so much to be backstabbed by so many of them when I did so much behind the scenes for them and I did so much to show them that I loved them and I cared.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“…I knew how a lot of things worked. I learned how a lot of analytics and things worked and I taught them a lot of what I knew and not a single person could say something nice,” she continued before explaining that some of Zaion’s closest friends publicly condemned her despite Nijisanji not pushing them to do so.

Article continues after ad

Kuri Rinji Ch.

“You know Kotoka said she couldn’t even wish her well. That she couldn’t even wish Zaion well on stream that’s what she said… I went out of my way to meet up and teach her secrets and tell her things before the debut. That just really sucked. I loved her. I actually loved her a lot,” Sayu confessed.

Article continues after ad

Sayu went on to claim Zaion’s situation with Finana Ryugu was similar with them having met up and gone to a music festival together, leaving her in disbelief when Finana later accused Zaion of gaslighting her into confronting Nijisanji staff.

Article continues after ad

Due to the nature of industry-standard NDAs, it’s rare for ex-agency VTubers to openly acknowledge their past identities. There have been very few other examples of this happening making this a unique case.