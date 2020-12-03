Logo
Markiplier addresses fans after being rushed to hospital

Published: 3/Dec/2020 4:56

by Andrew Amos
Markiplier laying in hospital bed
YouTube: Markiplier

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach has given fans an update after being rushed to hospital on December 2, with the YouTube star saying he’s under observation for the next couple of days, but everything will be okay in the end.

Markiplier was admitted to hospital on November 1 for what the YouTube star, with over 27 million followers, claimed was “intense abdominal pain.”

“Hey gang, don’t want to worry you but had [to] take a quick trip to the hospital. Some intense abdominal pain but nothing life-threatening. Hopefully will be out of here in no time,” he said on Instagram.

 

While it’s not the star’s first trip to hospital, having been admitted a number of times in the past, including having surgery in 2015 for a blockage in his intestines, his fans were obviously concerned.

After that short statement though, he has since released a short video from hospital, detailing his “bowel obstruction” complications, and giving fans an update on when he will be healthy and normal again.

“We did a bunch of tests this morning, a lot of scans, a lot of X-rays…to see if anything was moving through me. It looked like things were moving through okay, which is good…and we’re going to observe a little bit longer,” he said on December 2.

“The doctor said that if I can have a ‘bowel movement,’ then everything is on the up and up. If you can poop then your intestines are working.”

While the YouTuber won’t be back in action for another couple of days, he has managed to avoid yet another surgery. Until then, he’s going to rest up.

“I’m going to be in the hospital for probably another night, just for observation so they can check up on me and make sure nothing is going to explode. It does look like I’ll avoid surgery this time, which is always a plus.”

Plus, Markiplier has also dismissed a fan “theory” that has cropped up. The YouTuber released a 34-minute long video on Pop-Tarts just a few days ago, with many claiming that his new blockage was revenge for that. Fischbach appreciated the humor, but nevertheless, put it to bed.

“I don’t think it was the pop tarts. I know there are a lot of theories out there about it being the pop tarts coming after me because I dared to diss Mr. Kellogg himself, but I don’t think he’s posthumously attacking me for my intestines,” he joked.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.