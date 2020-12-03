Markiplier addresses fans after being rushed to hospital

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach has given fans an update after being rushed to hospital on December 2, with the YouTube star saying he’s under observation for the next couple of days, but everything will be okay in the end.

Markiplier was admitted to hospital on November 1 for what the YouTube star, with over 27 million followers, claimed was “intense abdominal pain.”

“Hey gang, don’t want to worry you but had [to] take a quick trip to the hospital. Some intense abdominal pain but nothing life-threatening. Hopefully will be out of here in no time,” he said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markiplier (@markiplier)



While it’s not the star’s first trip to hospital, having been admitted a number of times in the past, including having surgery in 2015 for a blockage in his intestines, his fans were obviously concerned.

After that short statement though, he has since released a short video from hospital, detailing his “bowel obstruction” complications, and giving fans an update on when he will be healthy and normal again.

“We did a bunch of tests this morning, a lot of scans, a lot of X-rays…to see if anything was moving through me. It looked like things were moving through okay, which is good…and we’re going to observe a little bit longer,” he said on December 2.

“The doctor said that if I can have a ‘bowel movement,’ then everything is on the up and up. If you can poop then your intestines are working.”

While the YouTuber won’t be back in action for another couple of days, he has managed to avoid yet another surgery. Until then, he’s going to rest up.

“I’m going to be in the hospital for probably another night, just for observation so they can check up on me and make sure nothing is going to explode. It does look like I’ll avoid surgery this time, which is always a plus.”

Plus, Markiplier has also dismissed a fan “theory” that has cropped up. The YouTuber released a 34-minute long video on Pop-Tarts just a few days ago, with many claiming that his new blockage was revenge for that. Fischbach appreciated the humor, but nevertheless, put it to bed.

“I don’t think it was the pop tarts. I know there are a lot of theories out there about it being the pop tarts coming after me because I dared to diss Mr. Kellogg himself, but I don’t think he’s posthumously attacking me for my intestines,” he joked.