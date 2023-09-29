Markiplier explains YouTube absence with unexpected request for his fans

Markiplier explained his sudden absence from making YouTube videos in a short vlog, where he asked fans to support his cousin’s business on Instagram.

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach is one of the most prominent gaming creators on YouTube. Boasting over 35 million subscribers, he’s been making videos for over a decade.

Mark is more than a YouTuber, though. Over the course of his career, he’s also dipped his toes into making interactive series like ‘A Heist with Markiplier’ and ‘In Space with Markiplier,’ and is now creating his very first feature film, ‘Iron Lung.’

In the midst of this latest project, Mark has gone AFK a few times due to his busy schedule. His most recent absence saw him take a twelve-day break from uploading videos — something that took place shortly after another absence from the platform.

YouTube: Markiplier Markiplier has been busy making his very first movie, ‘Iron Lung.’

Markiplier explains where he’s been amid YouTube absence

On September 29, Mark updated fans about where he’s been in a six-minute video, explaining that he’s currently visiting his family in Korea and celebrating a national holiday, ‘Chuseok.’

That’s not all; he also claimed that he’s looking into making more content that explores his Korean heritage in a shift from his usual gaming videos.

“I want to really get in touch with who I am, and I wanna invite you along for the journey,” he explained. “I want you guys to also see Korean culture and explore Korean heritage as I’m learning it.”

He’s also looking into adding more Korean fashion into his clothing line, CLOAK, which he hopes to document for his channel next year by collaborating with other creators.

Instagram: markiplier Markiplier says he wants to integrate more Korean-style fashion into his clothing line, CLOAK.

Fans flood Instagram account of Markiplier’s cousin with positive messages

To wrap up his update, Markiplier asked his fans to go follow his cousin on Instagram, who is a hair stylist for major K-Pop bands like BIGBANG.

According to Markiplier, hair stylists in that industry tend to get more work based on their social media presence — and since her following isn’t as great as others in her line of work, Mark says she could use all the help she can get.

Markiplier also claimed that his cousin tends to be the target of harassment online due to her profession and urged his fans to send some positivity her way. Already, oodles of fans have flooded her comments section with positive remarks, and she’s gained over 30k followers in mere hours since the video was uploaded.

(Topic begins at 4:00)

On top of that, Mark also says that his mom wants to start her own YouTube channel, which he’ll help her do — so it looks like fans will be getting even more content from their favorite YouTuber’s family in the near future.

For now, it’s unclear when Markiplier will return to making regular content, but fans are excited for what’s coming up next based on this latest update.