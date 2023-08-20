Markiplier explains recent absence from YouTube: “It’s inexcusable”

Opening up to his viewers, Markiplier admitted he needs a break from content creation as he has to prioritize aspects outside of his life offline.

Going live, Markiplier streamed himself playing Garten of BanBan 4 and opened up to his viewers as the game concluded, especially on the stressors that have impacted his ability to post frequently.

“I’m doing my best, I’m editing up a storm, I’m getting things done, I want to get back into videos very, very soon,” Markiplier said.

He went on to say, “It is inexcusable for me to just, like, let things slip like this, and I know it’s my own fault because I get busy.”

Making it clear that he wasn’t apologizing for his attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Markiplier said, “I’ve been trying and I will, and I’m not like apologizing for my ADHD. That’s not what I’m apologizing for.”

Markiplier has previously spoken candidly about his struggles with ADHD, which he said feels at times like “sandpaper rubbing” against his brain, preventing him from completing tasks.

In regards to his latest break from posting videos, Markiplier said, “I’m getting things done that are important; some things do take priority like editing this movie does take priority.”

The movie in question is an adaptation of the horror game Iron Lung, which Markiplier is directing.

“But there’s no reason, in my mind anyway, that I can’t also, like, make videos at the same time,” the YouTuber continued.

So for anyone worried about Markiplier’s drop in content, fear not. He is here to stay; “The reason I want to make a movie is because I really like making stuff. I like making big things, I like playing silly games, I like doing these streams, I like making content.”

“But also, just like, I need to take more time to get things in order,” Markiplier concluded.

We wish him the best in moving forward and finding a good work-life balance. Check out the latest entertainment stories here.