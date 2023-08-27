Fousey gives update on hospitalization following on-stream arrest

Streamer Fousey has provided an update to his fans after being detained by authorities and hospitalized following a series of events on August 23.

YouTube star Fousey had been broadcasting a 24/7 subathon across his live-streaming channels for the past few months.

His streams saw immense viewership growth as fans tuned in every day to enjoy the content of the seemingly never-ending streams. However, they were not short of drama, and after moving to Kick following multiple bans on Twitch, he has since been constantly swatted by viewers and involved in various confrontations with other creators.

On August 23, Fousey’s subathon came to an abrupt end, after he was detained by police in his Miami hotel room and escorted by authorities to a mental health institute.

The 33-year-old addressed his community online on August 27, following his detainment and hospitalization by authorities.

He opened by saying: “I’m really upset because I was hoping that you guys would interact with me on Discord. But you guys are being really weird.”

“Forget about it. Just wanted to say hi. I miss you all,” the streamer said.

A few moments later he confirmed previous online reports that stated he was in fact put in a mental health hospital by the authorities.

“I’m currently under, what’s it called? This thing that the cops put me under?…When you can’t leave a mental hospital until you get clearance”

He ended his update by reassuring fans of his return to his subathon content, “I’ll be back. You all know that. Season two, on the way!”

At the time of writing, Fousey is reportedly still hospitalized.