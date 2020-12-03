Logo
TikTok is letting some users experiment with 3-minute long videos

Published: 3/Dec/2020 0:48 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 1:11

by Tanner Pierce
Some TikTok users are reporting that they have been given the ability to upload three-minute long videos to the platform. Previously, users were able to upload videos with a 60-second maximum, meaning the new update will triple the length of time clips can be.

Currently, TikTok only allows for 60-second videos which, while that might not exactly be considered “short”, allows user to very quickly browse through them without much searching.

While previous rumor and speculation have indicated that fans are able to upload content outside of that 60-second restriction if they upload a video from their camera roll, many creators have had to live with minute-long videos for quite some time now. Fast forward to December 2020, and that might be changing soon.

Matt Navarra
Some TikTok content creators have been told that they are now allowed to upload 3-minute long videos.

As originally noticed by Social Media Commentator Matt Navarra and originally reported by The Verge, TikTok has started issuing notices to certain creators that they are now able to upload three-minute long videos to the platform, triple the previous amount of time.

Currently, it’s unknown how widely available the feature is. According to the notice, creators who have been given this feature are told they have gotten “early access”, so it’s possible and incredibly likely that only a very few, select amount of people have the ability to create three-minute long videos and that it’ll remain like that for a while.

Unfortunately, beyond this, there’s no other information available about the feature. There’s also no timetable as to when it will be available to all content creators or if it ever will become available to others. It also has yet to even be officially acknowledged by the company in any capacity, with no notice posted to their Twitter account or website, so it may come down to the fact that they want to see how it does before they even talk about it.

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with this feature in the future. Given the fact that 60-seconds is a relatively short amount of time, it makes sense to have longer videos on the platform. Still, it remains to be seen how the company will handle it in the future.

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.