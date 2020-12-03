TikTok is letting some users experiment with 3-minute long videos

Some TikTok users are reporting that they have been given the ability to upload three-minute long videos to the platform. Previously, users were able to upload videos with a 60-second maximum, meaning the new update will triple the length of time clips can be.

Currently, TikTok only allows for 60-second videos which, while that might not exactly be considered “short”, allows user to very quickly browse through them without much searching.

While previous rumor and speculation have indicated that fans are able to upload content outside of that 60-second restriction if they upload a video from their camera roll, many creators have had to live with minute-long videos for quite some time now. Fast forward to December 2020, and that might be changing soon.

As originally noticed by Social Media Commentator Matt Navarra and originally reported by The Verge, TikTok has started issuing notices to certain creators that they are now able to upload three-minute long videos to the platform, triple the previous amount of time.

Currently, it’s unknown how widely available the feature is. According to the notice, creators who have been given this feature are told they have gotten “early access”, so it’s possible and incredibly likely that only a very few, select amount of people have the ability to create three-minute long videos and that it’ll remain like that for a while.

😮 TikTok is rolling out ability to upload longer videos of up to 3 minutes long 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ifs7s7Uh3 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 2, 2020

Unfortunately, beyond this, there’s no other information available about the feature. There’s also no timetable as to when it will be available to all content creators or if it ever will become available to others. It also has yet to even be officially acknowledged by the company in any capacity, with no notice posted to their Twitter account or website, so it may come down to the fact that they want to see how it does before they even talk about it.

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with this feature in the future. Given the fact that 60-seconds is a relatively short amount of time, it makes sense to have longer videos on the platform. Still, it remains to be seen how the company will handle it in the future.