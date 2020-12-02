Logo
Jeffree Star reveals “aggressive mental abuse” from Shane Dawson scandal

Published: 2/Dec/2020 23:47

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: The Sip with Ryland Adams and Lizze Gordon

Jeffree Star Shane Dawson

YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star has finally opened up about the drama from this past summer, which kicked off after critics accused he and fellow influencer Shane Dawson of attempting to sabotage beauty guru James Charles.

Jeffree Star is a huge name in the influencer world. Starting out as a MySpace icon and music artist, Star later migrated to YouTube, where he cultivated a massive community of fans and even kicked off his own makeup brand.

Now, Jeffree Star Cosmetics is a company held in high regard among makeup circles, but recent drama has placed a shadow over the brand’s owner.

In summer 2020, controversy sparked regarding Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star after rumors began circulating online that the two had orchestrated the canceling of James Charles in May 2019.

This speculation heightened after Tati Westbrook — a beauty YouTuber behind the “Bye Sister” video of viral fame — accused Star and Dawson of feeding her “poisonous lies” about Charles, which had purportedly led her to create the 2019 video.

The entire scandal was also wrapped up in multiple additional controversies surrounding both Star and Dawson, which even saw the involvement of Jada Pinkett Smith amid the outrage.

However, the summer has come and gone, and Star has now opened up about what it was like being at the center of intense internet vitriol.

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star hold up an eyeshadow palette.
YouTube: Jeffree Star
YouTubers Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star came under scrutiny in late June after makeup mogul Tati Westbrook accused them of orchestrating the 2019 drama around James Charles.

“When everything happened this summer, it was just all so… it was just a lot,” Star explained during an episode of the ‘The Sip’ podcast with Dawson’s fiancé, Ryland Adams. “It was so mentally draining and crazy. It was traumatic.”

“I had never experienced that before,” he continued, revealing that he’d even been told to end his own life by critics. “To continuously hear that over and over and over… it was so crazy. The new normal became aggressive mental abuse. But I’m not trying to say that for sympathy.”

(Topic begins at 17:38)

Star’s statement on the drama has been met with mixed reviews, with some feeling that he is “refusing to take accountability,” while others show sympathy toward the YouTuber in wake of the overwhelming negative reactions he received.

What’s your take on Star’s story? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.