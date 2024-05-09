Dr Kim shares final TikTok after dying from cancer

A TikToker by the name CancerPatientMD, also known as Dr Kim, has shared her final video on the app after dying from cancer.

With almost 139,000 followers, Dr Kim used her platform to share her journey while battling terminal sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

On May 8, 2024, her nearly 10-minute-long final video revealed that she had lost her battle with the disease and gave thanks to everyone who followed her journey.

“Hello followers, if you’re seeing this message I have passed away peacefully,” she said. “For those who don’t know me, my name is Kim, and you’re welcome to check out all the cool Sarcoma facts, information, and my lived experience with death and dying on my TikTok page.”

She went on to briefly explain her life as an internal medicine doctor, shared how much she loved the people around her, and explained how happy she was being able to share her journey.

Her husband updated followers on her death as well, posting a message on his own account.

“In my vows to Kim, I made a point of promising to try and learn as much as I could from her. How she faced hardship and tragedy with grace and kindness, how she loved the unloved, how she healed the ailing, and how she somehow made everything around her more beautiful,” he said.

“Now, I need to continue that work on my own. My beautiful and selfless wife, my unconditional support and guiding light, and the world’s purest soul, passed on today.

“I am eternally grateful to have been your husband, and I am so much better off for having known you. I’m shattered into a billion pieces. I love you Kim.”

Fans of the TikToker took to both videos to share their condolences, with thousands of comments across both posts.

“My heart is broken with you in Oklahoma. She was such a beautiful soul. May Dr Kim be in peace and you as well,” one user replied.

Another said: “She fought until the very end, with such grace and dignity. May she rest in peace, and I wish you to find comfort in loving and being loved by such an amazing human being.”

“Rest easy Dr Kim. You truly were a light here,” a third commented.

The news of Dr Kims death comes just weeks after TikToker Eva Evans died at just 29 years old.