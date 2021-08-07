Manny Pacquiao dismisses Jake Paul fight rumors: “I want to fight the best”

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao shut down rumors that he’s open to fighting Jake Paul, claiming he only “wants to fight the best”, which doesn’t include Jake due to his lack of experience.

Manny Pacquiao is a name that is synonymous with boxing. With an impressive career spanning 71 fights, 62 of which he’s won, he is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all-time.

After Logan Paul went the distance against Floyd Mayweather, it was only a matter of time before Pacquiao was listed as a potential candidate for one of the Paul brothers to take on.

However, he put those rumors to bed.

A reporter asked Pacquiao if he would ever consider fighting a YouTuber and specifically mentioned Jake Paul. But he flat out refused.

“No, I will not. I will not,” he said. “I want to fight the best to add on to my legacy.”

Pacquiao insisted it has nothing to do with Paul’s skill as a boxer. Instead, it’s more about his lack of experience.

“I’m not underestimating Paul, but he doesn’t have a lot of experience of boxing, so he’s already [at a] disadvantage.”

Interestingly though, he was open to the idea of fighting Floyd Mayweather. He admitted it wasn’t likely because he’s still active in boxing while Mayweather is retired. But when asked if he’d consider it, he said he would.

Pacquiao is taking on the current unified world welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr., in Las Vegas on August 21.

He’s currently undefeated with an impressive 27-0 record, so it might be Pacquiao’s biggest challenge yet.