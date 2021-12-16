Malu Trevejo threatens to “expose” Travis Scott amid record label drama

Singer Malu Trevejo has threatened to “expose” the details of her record deal with Travis Scott’s label, Cactus Jack, months after she was accused of lying about her purported contract with the company.

Malu Trevejo is a singer that boasts a huge following on social media, with over 22 million followers on TikTok alone. She is best known for hits like ‘Luna Llena,’ which garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.

However, the star caused a stir in October after she claimed she had been signed to Travis Scott’s record label, Cactus Jack.

Many accused the singer of lying, and some fan pages claimed they were being contacted by Scott’s manager, saying he was asking them to take the posts about the “fake” deal down.

Trevejo maintained that she had, in fact, been signed to the label, posting screenshots of the description from the YouTube video showing credit to Cactus Jack and Atlantic Records.

She later went on to say: “I don’t gotta lie, ask the man himself. How many times he said he believed in me and he wanted to help me. Stop spreading lies. I had a two-hour conversation with him, crying and hugging him. He knows I ain’t lied about anything.”

Malu even posted an image of a contract, with some of the details obscured.

Malu Trevejo asks for release from contract

While many were under the impression that they had decided to part ways, in December, she posted several Instagram stories in which she demanded that she be released from her contract.

“@travisscott let me out of the contract, really don’t wanna expose the behind the scenes sh*t so just let me out of it,” she wrote. “Like why [are you] trying to hold me when you denied everything, let me go now.”

This is over a month after the crowd rush at Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ festival at which eight people died — an event which prompted a flood of backlash towards the rapper.

Trevejo’s messages have left fans more confused than ever about the state of the relationship between her and Cactus Jack, and opinion remains divided over the legitimacy of her claims.