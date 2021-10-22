Malu Trevejo responds to claims she ‘faked’ Travis Scott record label signing

Influencer Malu Trevejo has responded to accusations that she ‘faked’ getting signed to Travis Scott’s label, Cactus Jack Records, after his manager appeared to deny it.

Malu Trevejo is a Cuban-American singer and influencer who first became popular as a result of her videos on the platform Musical.ly, and now has over 20 million followers on TikTok.

Her songs include hits such as ‘Luna Llena’ which has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube since it was released in 2017.

On her birthday, the 19-year-old added a caption to one of her Instagram posts that read: “Birthday girl I’m so happy dreams come true got signed to @cactusjack and @atlanticrecords,” Cactus Jack Records being Travis Scott’s label.

However, some pages that were reposting Malu’s announcement claimed that they were being contacted by Scott’s manager, David Stromberg, and being asked to take down the posts about her, calling it “fake.” This led to a flood of backlash against the star online, with some calling her a “liar.”

Now, Malu has responded to the accusations that she ‘faked’ getting signed to Cactus Jack Records in an Instagram story posted on October 21.

“Now if I wasn’t signed by Cactus Jack that wouldn’t be there. It would be illegal, but guess what, ya girl got the contract,” she wrote, next to a screenshot of the information for her latest song ‘Complicado’ on YouTube. The screenshot reads: “Provided to YouTube by Cactus Jack / Atlantic.”

While some maintained that Malu should “let it go,” fans pointed out that in the copyright section on Apple Music, it also reads “2021 Cactus Jack and Atlantic Recording Corporation,” leading to even more confusion over what the truth of the situation is.

Many are waiting on more clarification on the situation from either Malu or Cactus Jack Records.